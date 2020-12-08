 

U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review the Biologics License Application for Pfizer’s Investigational 20-valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine for Adults 18 Years of Age and Older

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 22:30  |  19   |   |   

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for priority review a Biologics License Application (BLA) for its 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (20vPnC) candidate, as submitted for the prevention of invasive disease and pneumonia caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes in the vaccine in adults ages 18 years and older.

The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date for a decision by the FDA on the 20vPnC application is in June 2021.

“The FDA’s acceptance of our application for 20vPnC is yet another significant milestone in Pfizer’s continuing efforts to help protect adults against pneumococcal disease,” said Kathrin U. Jansen, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Head of Vaccine Research and Development, Pfizer. “If approved, 20vPnC will cover more serotypes responsible for the majority of pneumococcal disease than any other pneumococcal conjugate vaccine currently licensed or currently in late-stage clinical development. Importantly, 20vPnC has shown to induce immune memory, which provides protection and efficacy against non-bacteremic pneumonia, particularly in older adults.”

Pfizer’s 20vPnC vaccine candidate includes capsular polysaccharide conjugates for the 13 serotypes already included in Prevnar 13 (Pneumococcal 13-valent Conjugate Vaccine[Diphtheria CRM197 Protein]). The vaccine also contains capsular polysaccharide conjugates for seven additional serotypes that cause invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD),1,2,3,4,5 and have been associated with high case-fatality rates,6,7,8,9 antibiotic resistance,4,10,11 and/or meningitis.12,13 Globally, pneumococcal pneumonia is estimated to cause about 500,000 deaths and 30 million episodes in adults 70 years and older annually. Together, the 20 serotypes included in 20vPnC are responsible for the majority of currently circulating pneumococcal disease in the U.S. and globally.14,15,16,17,18,19,20

The 20vPnC regulatory submission encompasses data from Pfizer’s clinical program in adults, which includes Phase 1 and 2 trials and three Phase 3 trials (NCT03760146, NCT03828617, and NCT03835975) describing the safety and evaluating the immunogenicity of the vaccine candidate to support licensure for an indication to prevent invasive disease and pneumococcal pneumonia caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes in the vaccine in adults 18 years or older. The three Phase 3 trials have enrolled more than 6,000 adult subjects, 18 years and older, including adults 65 years of age and above, and populations of vaccine-naïve adults and adults with prior pneumococcal vaccination.21,22

Seite 1 von 6
Pfizer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Pfizer-Pharmawert total unterbewertet! 50% möglich!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review the Biologics License Application for Pfizer’s Investigational 20-valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine for Adults 18 Years of Age and Older Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for priority review a Biologics License Application (BLA) for its 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (20vPnC) candidate, as submitted for the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Voya Financial to Present at Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Switzerland Exercises Increased Option for 7.5 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 ...
AWS Announces Nine New Amazon SageMaker Capabilities
QuantumScape Releases Performance Data for its Solid-State Battery Technology
Palantir Technologies Expands FDA Partnership With $44m Contract
The BMW Group and AWS Team Up to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in the Automotive Industry
AWS Announces Plans to Open Second Region in Australia
GE Announces $4 Billion of Actions to Further Solidify Financial Position
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Pinterest, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:25 Uhr
Biden kündigt 100-Tage-Programm im Kampf gegen Corona-Pandemie an
22:21 Uhr
Aktien New York Schluss: Rekordjagd geht weiter dank Impfstoff-Hoffnung
21:16 Uhr
US-Anleihen geben Gewinne teilweise wieder ab
20:04 Uhr
Aktien New York: Neue Rekorde nach guten Nachrichten zu Corona-Impfstoff
16:30 Uhr
US-Behörde stellt Impfstoff von Biontech/Pfizer gutes Zeugnis aus
12:01 Uhr
FinMent-Analyse: Trotz Zeitverzug bei den Impf-Tests: Novavax-Anleger könnten vom Momentum profitieren
10:40 Uhr
Südkorea sichert sich Impfstoff-Lieferungen für 44 Millionen
10:22 Uhr
ROUNDUP: 90-Jährige 'Maggie' erhält erste Corona-Impfung in Großbritannien
10:19 Uhr
Besser fest anschnallen: Die TUI-Aktie taumelt schon wieder!
09:04 Uhr
90-Jährige erhält erste Corona-Impfung in Großbritannien

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:17 Uhr
1.207
Pfizer-Pharmawert total unterbewertet! 50% möglich!
22.11.20
2
Bundesministerin: Corona-Impfstoff wird Sicherheitsstandards erfüllen
21.11.20
3
Ölpreise bewegen sich kaum
19.11.20
2
ROUNDUP: Merkel rechnet mit Corona-Impfstoff vielleicht schon im Dezember
19.11.20
3
Umfrage:  Weniger Menschen wollen 'definitiv' Impfung gegen Corona