 

John Owen to Retire as Regions Chief Operating Officer Following 38-Year Career in Business and Banking

Regions Financial Corp. on Tuesday announced Chief Operating Officer John Owen will retire effective March 15, 2021, following a nearly 38-year career in business and banking, the last 13 of which have been at Regions.

Regions Financial Corp. Chief Operating Officer John Owen will retire in March 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

Owen’s experience and insights have benefited several of Regions’ business groups and, in turn, the people and businesses who turn to Regions for comprehensive and innovative financial services. Owen joined the company in 2007 as head of Operations and Technology. In 2009, he was named head of Regions’ Consumer Services group. He later served two years as head of Business Lines, which included the Business Services, Consumer Services, Consumer Lending and Wealth Management groups.

In 2014, Owen was chosen to lead the company’s Regional Banking group, and he later served as head of Enterprise Services and Consumer Banking before being named Chief Operating Officer in 2018. As Chief Operating Officer, Owen’s leadership has guided the bank’s Enterprise Operations, Information Technology, Data and Analytics, Corporate Real Estate and Procurement, Corporate Marketing and Digital Banking groups, as well as Regions’ company-wide Continuous Improvement initiatives to drive greater efficiency, accelerate revenue growth and make banking easier for customers.

“John is a visionary leader who embraces every opportunity to deliver competitive financial services that meet the needs of today’s customers,” said Regions President and CEO John Turner. “Together with the rest of our Executive Leadership Team, John has helped position Regions for long-term growth and continued innovation. He has been on the front lines for our customers, including working tirelessly this year to support our services for people and communities impacted by COVID-19. We wish John all the best as he retires, and we thank him sincerely for his many years of dedicated service.”

Under Owen’s leadership, Regions has consistently evolved how the bank serves consumers, such as unveiling an overhauled and upgraded Regions Mobile App for both iOS and Android devices earlier this year. In addition, Regions Bank was recently ranked first among regional banks in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Online Banking Satisfaction Study. During Owen’s tenure, Regions has also received recognition as a Javelin Trust in Banking leader and a top company for overall customer experience as ranked by various research firms.

