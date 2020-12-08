 

CBRE Announces Leadership Changes Within Real Estate Investments Business Segment and Trammell Crow Company Subsidiary

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 22:30  |  18   |   |   

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) today announced leadership changes within its Real Estate Investments business segment and Trammell Crow Company subsidiary.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208006051/en/

Mike Lafitte (Photo: Business Wire)

Mike Lafitte (Photo: Business Wire)

Mike Lafitte, Global Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Real Estate Investments, will assume additional responsibilities as CEO of Trammell Crow Company, CBRE’s real estate development subsidiary.

Matt Khourie, Trammell Crow Company’s current CEO, will move into a newly created position – Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of Real Estate Investments, reporting to Mr. Lafitte. In this role, Mr. Khourie will focus on allocating CBRE’s equity capital into direct real estate investments and funds as well as Real Estate Investments-related initiatives. Mr. Lafitte and Mr. Khourie will assume their new duties on January 1, 2021.

Additionally, Mr. Khourie will assume the duties of CIO of Trammell Crow Company on April 1, 2021, when the company’s current CIO, Craig Cheney, will retire.

Adam Weers will be promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Trammell Crow Company on April 1, 2021, when the company’s current COO, Mike Duffy, will retire. Mr. Weers has been a Principal in Trammell Crow Company’s Washington, DC office for nine years, and has led key development projects. In his new role, he will administer Trammell Crow Company’s investment approval and Executive Committee processes, and oversee its Marketing, Communications, People, Legal/Risk Management and Digital & Technology. He will report to Mr. Lafitte.

Mr. Lafitte said: “Matt is a seasoned investor and I look forward to his partnership in identifying and acting on opportunities to deploy CBRE’s capital as a principal in real estate. Adam has been a valued member of the Trammell Crow Company for more than 15 years, and our national leadership team will benefit significantly from his organizational skills and other talents. Craig and Mike have been exemplary members of our leadership team for decades and we wish them all the best as they enter a new phase of their lives.”

This month, Trammell Crow Company was ranked the number one commercial development firm in the U.S. by Commercial Property Executive for the seventh consecutive year.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2019 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees (excluding affiliates) and serves real estate investors and occupiers through more than 530 offices (excluding affiliates) worldwide. CBRE offers a broad range of integrated services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

CBRE Group Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CBRE Announces Leadership Changes Within Real Estate Investments Business Segment and Trammell Crow Company Subsidiary CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) today announced leadership changes within its Real Estate Investments business segment and Trammell Crow Company subsidiary. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Voya Financial to Present at Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Switzerland Exercises Increased Option for 7.5 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 ...
AWS Announces Nine New Amazon SageMaker Capabilities
QuantumScape Releases Performance Data for its Solid-State Battery Technology
Palantir Technologies Expands FDA Partnership With $44m Contract
The BMW Group and AWS Team Up to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in the Automotive Industry
AWS Announces Plans to Open Second Region in Australia
GE Announces $4 Billion of Actions to Further Solidify Financial Position
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Pinterest, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference
23.11.20
United Airlines Executive Chairman Oscar Munoz Joins CBRE Group, Inc. Board of Directors
16.11.20
CBRE Earns Place on Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for Second Consecutive Year