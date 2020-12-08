Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. Declares a Dividend 

The Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) today declared the following dividend.

12/18/20 12/29/20

Name of Closed-End Fund NYSE

Ticker Net Investment

Income Per

Share Short-Term

Capital Gains

Per Share Long-Term

Capital Gains

Per Share

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. CAF $0.231696 $1.647573 $0.425278

For more information call: 1-800-231-2608.

The amount of net investment income to be paid by the Fund is determined in accordance with federal income tax regulations. It is possible that all or a portion of the Fund’s fiscal year 2020 dividend may be a return of capital and that determination cannot yet be made.

The amount of dividends paid by the Fund may vary from time to time. Past amounts of dividends are no guarantee of future dividend payment amounts.

The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions in 2020 will be made after the end of the year.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 729 investment professionals around the world and $715 billion in assets under management or supervision as of September 30, 2020. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im.

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of any such state.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management does not provide tax advice. Investors should always consult a legal or tax professional for information concerning their individual situation.

Investing involves risk and it is possible to lose money on any investment in the Fund.

