Graham Holdings Company Completes Sale of Megaphone to Spotify Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) announced today that it has completed the sale of Megaphone to Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT). Megaphone is a podcast technology company that provides hosting and ad-insertion capabilities for publishers and …



