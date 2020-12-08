Graham Holdings Company Completes Sale of Megaphone to Spotify
Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) announced today that it has completed the sale of Megaphone to Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT). Megaphone is a podcast technology company that provides hosting and ad-insertion capabilities for publishers and targeted ad sales for brand partners.
