 

UPS Appoints Darrell Ford As Chief Human Resources Officer; Charlene Thomas Named Chief Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Officer

ATLANTA, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced the appointment of DuPont Chief Human Resources Officer Darrell Ford to the position of UPS Chief Human Resources Officer. Charlene Thomas, UPS’s current Chief Human Resources Officer, will assume the role of Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, a new position on the company’s Executive Leadership Team. Both appointments are effective January 1, 2021.

“Darrell is a proven leader with a track record of excellence in H.R. strategies, systems and processes that are critical to a company’s success,” said UPS Chief Executive Officer Carol Tomé. “As we continue to transform the role of H.R. and how it supports our business, Darrell’s expertise and experience will advance our efforts to optimize talent, and drive a global culture focused on purpose and service excellence.”

Ford will be responsible for developing and executing UPS’s global human resources strategy to support the company’s business plan and strategic direction. In addition to advancing UPS’s culture, Darrell’s areas of focus will include succession planning, talent acquisition and management, training and development, performance management and compensation.

Most recently, Ford led DuPont’s H.R. functions and activities, and was integral in helping shape the company’s culture, with a focus on talent to increase customer and shareholder value. He achieved similar results in previous leadership roles with Xerox, Advanced Micro Devices, Shell and Honeywell during his 30-year career.

Ford earned Bachelor of Arts in psychology, MBA and Juris Doctor degrees from Rutgers University. He is a member of the Executive Leadership Council and serves as a director of the HR Policy Association and A Better Chance. Darrell is also an advisory board member of Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations, and the University of South Carolina Riegel & Emory H.R. Center.

Charlene Thomas’s new role signals a significant step forward for UPS as the company strives to build a more inclusive and equitable operating environment. Her responsibilities will include furthering UPS’s programs and initiatives that infuse DEI into all aspects of the company, and tracking and communicating progress toward DEI goals. Charlene’s engagement will also extend to UPS suppliers, customers and other external partners to encourage the adoption of more proactive DEI efforts.

Thomas began her UPS career in 1989 and has progressed through various leadership roles at the company. In addition to her extensive operations knowledge, she has experience in global marketing and training and development. In her current role as CHRO, Charlene led the transformation of UPS’s global H.R. team, developing a new strategy for talent and performance management, leadership and culture for UPS’s 528,000 employees.  

“Charlene’s leadership has been instrumental as we’ve evolved our H.R. strategy and approach,” said Tomé. “Her vision, experience and knowledge of UPS will be great assets as she champions diversity, equity and inclusion as part of our people-led strategy to make UPS an even better place to work.”

Charlene earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Temple University and her MBA from Eastern University. Recently, Charlene served on the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee, Orangewood Foundation in Orange County, CA, and as an executive board member for Habitat for Humanity. She is also a member of The Executive Leadership Council.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE:UPS), one of the world’s largest package delivery companies with 2019 revenue of $74 billion, provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 220 countries and territories. The company’s more than 500,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to being a steward of the environment and positively contributing to the communities we serve around the world. UPS also takes a strong and unwavering stance in support of diversity, equity and inclusion. The company can be found on the Internet at www.ups.com, with more information at www.pressroom.ups.com and www.investors.ups.com. 

