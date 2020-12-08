CurrencyWorks Responds To OTC Markets Request On Recent Promotional Activity - Specifically With Respect to Penny Picks Promotional Material Distributed on December 3, 2020

Los Angeles, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”) (TSXV and OTCQB: CWRK), a publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech platforms for Digital Currencies, Security Tokens and Digital Assets that are designed to reduce operational costs, increase transactions plus liquidity and drives user engagement, announces that, at the request of OTC Market, it confirms that the Company’s management is unaware of any material change in the Company’s operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity. The Company further confirms it was not aware of the promotional material that had been circulated by Penny Picks on December 3, 2020 until the OTC Markets brought it to the Company’s attention the same day.



In addition, the Company also confirms the following: