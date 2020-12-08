 

ReWalk Robotics Announces Closing of $8.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and BERLIN and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK) (“ReWalk” or the “Company”), today announced the closing of its previously announced private placement of 5,579,776 ordinary shares and warrants to purchase up to 4,184,832 ordinary shares, at a purchase price of $1.43375 per share and associated warrant, that was priced “at-the-market” under Nasdaq Rules and resulted in gross proceeds of approximately $8.0 million before the deduction of placement agent fees and expenses and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The warrants have a term of five and one-half years, are exercisable immediately and have an exercise price of $1.34 per ordinary share.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the sole placement agent for the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds for: (i) sales, marketing and reimbursement expenses related to market development activities of its ReStore device, broadening third-party payor coverage for its ReWalk Personal device and commercializing its new product lines added through distribution agreements; (ii) research and development activities; and (iii) general corporate purposes, including working capital needs.

The offer and sale of the foregoing securities were made in a transaction not involving a public offering and have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be reoffered or resold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws.

Under an agreement with the investors, the Company is required to file an initial registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) covering the resale of the ordinary shares to be issued to the investors (including the shares underlying the warrants) no later December 18, 2020 and to use best efforts to have the registration statement declared effective as promptly as practical thereafter, and in any event no later than March 3, 2021 in the event of a “full review” by the SEC.

03.12.20
ReWalk Robotics Announces $8.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
10.11.20
ReWalk Robotics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
09.11.20
ReWalk Robotics to Present at the H.C. WAINWRIGHT 6th Annual Israel Virtual Conference on November 12th, 2020

25.11.20
174
ReWalk noch sehr teuer - aber ein Trend oder ?