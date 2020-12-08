 

Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC

- Data on PFIC types 1, 2, 3 submitted to support use across a wide range of patients -

- EMA grants accelerated assessment, validates Marketing Authorization Application for odevixibat with orphan designation and access to PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) -

- FDA has granted odevixibat Fast Track, Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug Designations -

- Largest PFIC patient database shows improvements in quality of life measures, including growth and liver parameters observed with long-term odevixibat administration -

BOSTON, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a clinical-stage rare liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced it has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) seeking approval of odevixibat for the treatment of patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC). Odevixibat is a potent, once-daily, non-systemic ileal bile acid transport inhibitor (IBATi) being developed to treat rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases, including PFIC, biliary atresia and Alagille syndrome. The EMA has validated the odevixibat MAA on the accelerated assessment timeline, which begins the formal review process. With FDA and EMA regulatory submissions complete, odevixibat has the potential to become the first approved drug treatment for patients with PFIC in the U.S and Europe.

Odevixibat has previously received Fast Track, Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug Designations in the U.S. In addition to PFIC, odevixibat has Orphan Drug Designations for the treatment of Alagille Syndrome, biliary atresia and primary biliary cholangitis. The EMA has granted odevixibat accelerated assessment, Orphan Designation, as well as access to the PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) scheme for the treatment of PFIC. The EMA’s Pediatric Committee has agreed to Albireo’s odevixibat Pediatric Investigation Plans for PFIC and biliary atresia. With U.S. and EU regulatory submissions for odevixibat in PFIC completed, the Company anticipates potential regulatory approvals, issuance of a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher and launch in the second half of 2021.

Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC - Data on PFIC types 1, 2, 3 submitted to support use across a wide range of patients - - EMA grants accelerated assessment, validates Marketing Authorization Application for odevixibat with orphan designation and access to PRIority MEdicines …

