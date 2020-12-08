 

GTT Announces Change to Leadership Team

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT), a leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Steven Berns has stepped down from his role as CFO. The company has appointed Donna Granato, previously Senior Vice President of Finance, as interim Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Berns has agreed to remain available as a resource for the company through January 31, 2021.

GTT Interim CEO Ernie Ortega said, “We greatly appreciate Steven’s partnership, expertise, leadership and many contributions navigating GTT through this critical time. We thank Steven for his dedication to GTT and his support through the transition. I wish him the best in his future endeavors.

“We are very fortunate and pleased to have Donna provide her expertise and leadership in the role of interim Chief Financial Officer. Having worked with Mr. Berns for many years, Donna has been an integral member of GTT’s finance team since her arrival in June 2020. Her appointment will ensure that we continue to provide exceptional service to our valued customers, employees, vendors and investors.

“We are confident that Donna’s leadership will be invaluable as we work towards closing the sale of GTT’s infrastructure division to I Squared Capital. We remain in ongoing advanced discussions regarding incremental financing to satisfy our liquidity needs.”

Ms. Granato will report to Mr. Ortega.

About Donna Granato

Donna Granato has held financial and operational roles of increasing responsibility in such areas as investor relations, corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions. She has deep media and communications experience, having worked at CBS, Viacom, Tribune Company, Interpublic Group, MDC Partners and Omnicom. She also spent two years as a media investment banker at Salomon Smith Barney.

Ms. Granato is a certified public accountant. She graduated from Rider University's undergraduate accounting program and earned an MBA from New York University.

About GTT

GTT connects people across organizations, around the world and to every application in the cloud. Our clients benefit from an outstanding service experience built on our core values of simplicity, speed and agility. GTT owns and operates a global Tier 1 internet network and provides a comprehensive suite of cloud networking services. For more information on GTT (NYSE: GTT), please visit www.gtt.net.

