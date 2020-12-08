 

SmileDirectClub Granted New Patent for SmileShop Retail Concept and Digital Customer Journey

Second patent further validates and strengthens intellectual property protections for groundbreaking digital method for creating and manufacturing clear aligners

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the oral care company with the first telehealth platform for teeth straightening, today announced it has secured a second patent from the United States Patent & Trademark Office (”USPTO”) for its SmileShop retail concept and digital methodology for the delivery of clear aligner treatment to consumers. The patent, U.S. Patent No. 10,861,599, further strengthens protection for SmileDirectClub’s groundbreaking method for bringing affordable, accessible oral care to more people through its telehealth platform. The patent further ensures no clear aligner competitor will be able to duplicate SmileDirectClub’s unique model for 18 years.

“SmileDirectClub’s digital, customer-centric clear aligner process is the future of orthodontia, and we are pleased that our efforts to increase access to a convenient and cost-effective way to receive treatment has been recognized by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office,” said Susan Greenspon Rammelt, Chief Legal Officer and EVP of Business Strategy at SmileDirectClub. “This new patent designation further validates the novel and pioneering nature of SmileDirectClub’s digital customer journey and retail experience. The USPTO has reaffirmed this innovative intellectual property, granting further protection of additional elements of our unique telehealth platform as combined with our retail operations.”

Since its founding in 2014, SmileDirectClub has helped more than 1,000,000 customers around the world achieve a straighter and brighter smile.

About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, from clear aligner therapy to its affordable, premium oral care products line. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong, Singapore and Spain. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Contact:
SmileDirectClub Media Relations: Press@SmileDirectClub.com


