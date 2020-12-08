HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec

ARNHEM, The Netherlands, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HyGear, the specialist in on-site hydrogen generation and supply in Arnhem, The Netherlands, announced today that its shareholders have entered into a definitive agreement for the company to be acquired by Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSXV: XBC), a global provider of clean energy solutions from Montreal, Canada. The new combination means both the launch of Xebec's hydrogen strategy as well as the mark for the next stage in the growth plans of HyGear.

Under the terms of the agreement, all of the issued and outstanding shares of HyGear's parent company, Green Vision Holding ("HyGear") will be transferred to Xebec Europe, a wholly owned subsidiary of Xebec Adsorption Inc. ("Xebec", against a consideration of €82 million. HyGear's shareholders will receive €42 million in cash upon closing and the balance in Xebec Common shares at the weighted average trading price over the last 15 days prior to December 8, 2020, which shares will be admitted to listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in Toronto, Canada. The acquisition is expected to close on or about December 30, 2020 (the "Acquisitions Closing") and is subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

The combination of Xebec's renewable natural gas and HyGear's hydrogen generation technologies create a viable, credible, competitive and readily available green hydrogen offering. In addition, the combined companies will create an essential pathway across different geographies and markets and the ability to realise and create significant product and sales synergies. HyGear will be an integral part of Xebec Europe and its headquarters will remain in Arnhem, The Netherlands.

New stage in growth

"Our businesses are highly complementary which places us in a strategic position in the hydrogen economy. Together with Xebec, HyGear will be able to accelerate further growth and create opportunities for our customers, business partners and personnel worldwide," said Marinus van Driel, CEO of HyGear. "We developed our company with a highly motivated group of employees and the continuous support of Oost NL and a loyal investors base, trading our share certificates on NPEX stock exchanges. We are thankful to Oost NL for providing financing in several rounds, strengthening the operational execution power as well as building solid governance structures. This has created the basis for our next steps together with Xebec."