 

Sierra Metals Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for the Yauricocha Mine Including a 7.8% Improved After Tax NPV of US$359 Million Versus US$333 Million Previously Reported

Sierra Metals Inc.:

Arial Photo of Yaruricocha Mine, Peru (Photo: Business Wire)

PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT FILED WOULD INCREASE THROUGHPUT AT YAURICOCHA MINE TO 5,500 TONNES PER DAY FROM CURRENTLY PERMITTED 3,150 TONNES PER DAY

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL: SMT) (NYSE AMERICAN: SMTS) (“Sierra Metals” or “the Company”) has filed a technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) on the Yauricocha Mine (the “Report“). The Report supports the disclosure made by the Company in its news release dated November 18, 2020 entitled “Sierra Metals Announces Large Increase in Mineral Resource Tonnage at its Yauricocha Mine in Peru and Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for Increase in throughput to 5,500 Tonnes Per Day from Today’s permitted 3,150 Tonnes Per Day.”

This Mineral Resource Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) report was prepared as a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for Sierra Metals Inc. (“Sierra Metals”) by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. (“SRK”) and Sierra Metals. There are several important differences in the PEA results contained in the Report from those disclosed in the November 18, 2020 news release as a result of adjustments and refinements in underlying calculations and estimates that feed into the model on which the PEA is based. These are included in the summary highlights below.

Highlights of the PEA filed today, versus previously reported include:

  • After-tax Net Present Value (NPV): US$359 Million (previously US$333 Million) at an 8% discount rate
  • Plant Processing Rate after expansion: 5,500 tonnes per day (TPD)
  • Incremental benefit of increasing the production to 5,500 TPD from 3,780(1) TPD is estimated to have an after-tax NPV (@8%) of US$28.4 Million (previously US$27.1 Million), and an IRR of 35.7% (previously 29.5%)
  • Net After-tax Cash Flow: US$527 Million (previously US$495 Million)
  • Life of Mine & Sustaining Capital Cost: US$234.9 Million (previously US$268.5 Million)
  • Total Operating Unit Cost: US$42.25/tonne (previously US$48.89/tonne) and US$1.19/lb (previously US$1.28/lb) copper equivalent
  • Average LOM Grades of Silver 34.2 g/t (1.1 oz/t), Copper 1.28%, Gold 0.42 g/t (0.01 oz/t), Zinc 1.71% and Lead 0.48%
  • Copper Price Assumption US$3.05/lb
  • MineLife: 12 years based on updated Mineral Resource Estimate which includes a 26% increase in the Measured and Indicated Resource category and a 79% increase in the Inferred Resource category
  • Life of Mine Payable Production: Copper 424 million pounds (previously 419 million pounds), Silver 13.1 million troy ounces (previously 13.7 million troy ounces), Gold 41.6 thousand troy ounces (previously 43 thousand troy ounces), Zinc 549 million pounds (previously 541 million pounds), Lead 169 million pounds (previously 167 million pounds).
