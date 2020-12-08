Ecofin Tax-Advantaged Social Impact Fund Estimated Capital Gains Distribution

To assist our shareholders with year-end planning, we are providing estimates of the per-share capital gains distribution expected to be paid during 2020. These estimates were prepared using capital gain amounts as of October 31, 2020. The estimates are being provided for informational purposes only and may not include all required tax adjustments. The final per-share amounts will be based on the actual number of shares outstanding on the fund’s record date which may differ significantly from the number of shares outstanding at the time these estimates were prepared. Please keep in mind that the following amounts are estimates and subject to change. The final amounts will be reported to you on Form 1099-DIV, which will be mailed in early 2021.

2020 Estimated Capital Gain Distributions Per Share Fund Name Short-Term Capital Gains1 Long-Term Capital Gains2 Total Capital Gains Ecofin Tax-Advantaged Social Impact Fund - TSIFX $0.0000 $0.00545 $0.00545 1Short-term capital gains are generally taxable as ordinary income. A portion of ordinary income may be taxable at qualified dividend income tax rates. The estimates above do not reflect calculations for qualified dividends. Such calculations, if applicable, will appear on your Form 1099-DIV. 2Long-term capital gains may be taxable at reduced capital gain tax rates.

Additionally, the fund intends to post full portfolio holdings on its website as soon as practicable after the end of each month.

Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal, or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax advisor or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation.

About Ecofin

Ecofin is a sustainable investment firm dedicated to uniting ecology and finance. Our mission is to generate strong risk-adjusted returns while optimizing investors’ impact on society. We are socially-minded, ESG-attentive investors, harnessing years of expertise investing in sustainable infrastructure, energy transition, clean water & environment and social impact. Our strategies are accessible through a variety of investment solutions and seek to achieve positive impacts that align with UN Sustainable Development Goals by addressing pressing global issues surrounding climate action, clean energy, water, education, healthcare and sustainable communities. Ecofin Investments, LLC is the parent of registered investment advisers Ecofin Advisors, LLC and Ecofin Advisors Limited (collectively "Ecofin"). To learn more, please visit www.ecofininvest.com.