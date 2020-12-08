AMREP Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR) today reported net income of $798,000, or $0.10 per share, for its 2021 fiscal second quarter ended October 31, 2020 compared to a net loss of $2,169,000, or $0.27 per share, for the same period of the prior year. For the first six months of 2021, AMREP had net income of $1,391,000, or $0.17 per share, compared to a net loss of $2,365,000, or $0.29 per share, for the same period of 2020. During the second quarter of 2020, AMREP recognized a non-cash pre-tax settlement charge of $2,929,000 due to AMREP’s defined benefit pension plan paying certain lump sum payouts of pension benefits to former employees.



AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land and leading developer of real estate in New Mexico.