 

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. Transfers Listing to NYSE American LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.12.2020, 22:45  |  50   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (the “Company” or “MFAC”) (NYSE: MFAC, MFAC.W, MFAC.U), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it will voluntarily delist from The New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and simultaneously transfer to the NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American”), where the Company has been simultaneously approved for listing. The Company’s decision to voluntarily delist and transfer to the NYSE American was driven by a number of factors, including more favorable thresholds for continued listing on the NYSE American. Following the transfer, the Company will continue to file the same periodic reports and other information it currently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).  The Company anticipates the transfer to the NYSE American to occur on or about December 11, 2020.

About Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company incorporated in Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, with a focus on the fintech or financial services industries.  MFAC consummated its initial public offering on the NYSE in August 2018 and is listed under the symbol “MFAC.”  More information can be found on its website at http://www.megalithfinancial.com.     

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication is being made in respect of the proposed business combination between the Company and BankMobile Technologies, Inc., a Pennsylvania corporation (“BankMobile”) (the “Proposed Transaction”). The Company filed with the SEC a preliminary proxy statement on September 21, 2020 (the “Preliminary Proxy Statement”), a registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-249815) on November 3, 2020, as amended on November 18, 2020 (the “Registration Statement”) (which includes the Preliminary Proxy Statement, as amended, and a prospectus (the “Prospectus”) in connection with the Proposed Transaction), and will file other documents regarding the Proposed Transaction with the SEC. After the SEC has concluded its comments with respect to the Registration Statement, the Company will mail the definitive proxy statement (the “Definitive Proxy Statement”) to its stockholders. Before making any voting or investment decision, investors and stockholders of the Company are urged to carefully read the Registration Statement, the Preliminary Proxy Statement and, when they become available, the final Prospectus, the Definitive Proxy Statement, and other relevant documents filed with the SEC, because such documents will contain important information about the Company, BankMobile and the Proposed Transaction. The Definitive Proxy Statement will be mailed to stockholders of the Company as of the record date established for voting on the Proposed Transaction. Stockholders will also be able to obtain copies of the final Prospectus and the Definitive Proxy Statement, without charge, once available, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to: Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., 535 Fifth Avenue, 29th Floor, New York, New York 10017.

Seite 1 von 3
Megalith Financial Acquisition Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. Transfers Listing to NYSE American LLC NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (the “Company” or “MFAC”) (NYSE: MFAC, MFAC.W, MFAC.U), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it will voluntarily delist from The New York …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
K92 Mining to Graduate to TSX
Mydecine Innovations Group to Make First Commercial Export of Legal Psilocybin Mushrooms
Standard Uranium Reports High-Grade Uranium Results at Sun Dog Project – Uranium City
22nd Century Receives Order for 3.6 Million New SPECTRUM Variable Nicotine Cigarettes for U.S. ...
Scottie Discovers New Mineralization Trend at Blueberry Zone, Reports Intercepts of 22.3 g/t Gold ...(3) 
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
BankMobile Technologies, Inc. and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. to Participate in SPACInsider Webinar on December 8th at 1pm ET and Attend 2020 Raymond James Technology Investors Conference