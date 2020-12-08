Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. Transfers Listing to NYSE American LLC

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (the “Company” or “MFAC”) (NYSE: MFAC, MFAC.W, MFAC.U), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it will voluntarily delist from The New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and simultaneously transfer to the NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American”), where the Company has been simultaneously approved for listing. The Company’s decision to voluntarily delist and transfer to the NYSE American was driven by a number of factors, including more favorable thresholds for continued listing on the NYSE American. Following the transfer, the Company will continue to file the same periodic reports and other information it currently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company anticipates the transfer to the NYSE American to occur on or about December 11, 2020.

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company incorporated in Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, with a focus on the fintech or financial services industries. MFAC consummated its initial public offering on the NYSE in August 2018 and is listed under the symbol “MFAC.” More information can be found on its website at http://www.megalithfinancial.com.

