 OneMain Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $850 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes due 2030

The 2030 notes will be guaranteed on an unsecured basis by OMH (the “guarantee”). The closing of the offering is expected to occur on December 17, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) (“OMH”) announced today that its direct, wholly-owned subsidiary OneMain Finance Corporation (“OMFC”) priced $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.000% senior notes due 2030 (the “2030 notes”) in connection with its previously announced registered notes offering. The size of the notes offering has been upsized from $500 million to $850 million.

OMFC intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to redeem the $650 million of remaining aggregate principal amount outstanding of OMFC’s 7.75% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “2021 notes”) and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

OMFC has delivered an irrevocable notice of redemption to the trustee to redeem the $650 million aggregate principal amount outstanding of the 2021 notes with a scheduled redemption date of January 8, 2021. The 2021 notes redemption is not conditioned on the offering of the 2030 notes.

The 2030 notes offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus. OMH and OMFC have filed a registration statement (including a base prospectus) and a preliminary prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the offering to which this communication relates and will file a final prospectus supplement relating to the offering. Prospective investors should read the prospectus supplement and base prospectus in that registration statement and other documents OMH and OMFC have filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about OMH and OMFC and the offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus for the offering, when available, may be obtained by contacting: RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Brookfield Place, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10281, Attention: Leveraged Capital Markets, or by telephone at 1-877-280-1299, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attention: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005, Tel: (800) 503-4611 or Natixis Securities Americas LLC, Attention: Debt Capital Markets, 1251 Avenue of the Americas (4th Floor), New York, NY 10020, by telephone: 1 212 891 6000 or by emailing nydebtcapitalmarkets@natixis.com.