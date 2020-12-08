The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (“Minerva” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NERV) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Minerva announced on December 1, 2020, the results of its meeting with the FDA regarding its plan to New Drug Application (NDA) for roluperidone, to treat negative symptoms in schizophrenia. The FDA told the Company that an NDA submission for its drug “would be highly unlikely to be filed” because of “substantial review issues due to the lack of two adequate and well-controlled trials to support efficacy claims.” Previously, the Company announced on May 29, 2020, that its Phase III study failed to show statistically significant differences from placebo on both the primary and key secondary endpoints. When the market learned the truth about Minerva, investors suffered damages.