The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (“Minerva” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NERV) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Minerva announced on December 1, 2020, the results of its meeting with the FDA regarding its plan to New Drug Application (NDA) for roluperidone, to treat negative symptoms in schizophrenia. The FDA told the Company that an NDA submission for its drug “would be highly unlikely to be filed” because of “substantial review issues due to the lack of two adequate and well-controlled trials to support efficacy claims.” Previously, the Company announced on May 29, 2020, that its Phase III study failed to show statistically significant differences from placebo on both the primary and key secondary endpoints. When the market learned the truth about Minerva, investors suffered damages.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Rebound-Chance nach verpassten Phase-3 Studienzielen
01.12.20
Minerva Neurosciences Announces Outcome of Type C Meeting with FDA and Next Steps in the Development of Roluperidone
09.11.20
Minerva Neurosciences to Present at Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

04.12.20
Rebound-Chance nach verpassten Phase-3 Studienzielen