Melcor REIT Trustees Held Meeting to Review the Substance of the Press Release Issued by Firm Capital

FOR IMMEDIATE DISTRIBUTION. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES.



EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:MR.UN) ("the REIT") today announced that its Board of Trustees held its annual strategic planning and budgeting session for the upcoming year on December 4, 2020. Among other matters, the content and recommendations of the press release issued by FC Private Equity Realty Management Corp. ("Firm Capital") on Monday, November 23, 2020 were further reviewed.



Ralph Young, Chairman of the Board reported on the results of the meeting: “The REIT board has and will continue to serve and represent all unitholders.