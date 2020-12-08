Melcor REIT Trustees Held Meeting to Review the Substance of the Press Release Issued by Firm Capital
EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:MR.UN) ("the REIT") today announced that its Board of Trustees held its annual strategic planning and
budgeting session for the upcoming year on December 4, 2020. Among other matters, the content and recommendations of the press release issued by FC Private Equity Realty Management Corp. ("Firm
Capital") on Monday, November 23, 2020 were further reviewed.
Ralph Young, Chairman of the Board reported on the results of the meeting: “The REIT board has and will continue to serve and represent all unitholders.
“We understand unitholder concerns regarding the recent decline in unit value and the reduced monthly distribution from April – December 2020. The REIT Board points to three primary factors for these adjustments to unit price and distributions:
|i)
|the decline in the Alberta economy, which began in 2014
|ii)
|capital market concerns regarding new and emerging trends in office and retail assets
|iii)
|capital market concerns regarding the COVID pandemic impact on business operations and reaction to the remedial measures announced
The Board’s duty is to protect the assets, earnings and distributions of the Trust. Given the challenges that the REIT currently faces, the Board believes that its focus must remain on securing
future sustainability until we have greater certainty on COVID-19’s impact on our business.
The Board has conducted its duty of care in a responsible manner, as demonstrated by the following actions:
- Approval by the independent trustees on matters as required by the Declaration of Trust and the use of the independent committee on all related party transactions with Melcor.
- The use of the independent committee on all matters as required by the Declaration of Trust.
- The use of outside independent advisors to the independent committee where appropriate.
- Immediate steps were taken to preserve cash and to mediate against the potential of a severe impact to our business from COVID-19. Initial measures were announced on March 20, 2020.
- The reduction in director retainers effective April 1, 2020; non-independent Trustee retainers were reduced by 50% and independent Trustee retainers were reduced by 25%. Meeting fees were also reduced. In addition, we did not replace two trustees who did not seek re-election at the 2020 AGM.
- Strategic options are regularly reviewed and considered at all board meetings.
- The REIT entered into various management agreements with Melcor Developments in 2013 (at IPO). These agreements were renewed in 2018 with no increase in costs to the REIT, other than standard provisions for revenue and asset growth.
In reviewing the strategic plan and budget for 2021, the REIT Board made the following decisions:
