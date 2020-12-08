The New Ireland Fund (IRL), Inc. Declares Annual Distributions

BOSTON, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") has declared an annual short-term capital gain distribution in the amount of $0.0675 per share and an annual long-term capital gain distribution in the amount of $0.2377 per share. The distributions will be paid in cash on December 30, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 18, 2020. The shares will trade “ex-dividend” on December 17, 2020



The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.