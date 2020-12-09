 

Universal Electronics Inc. to Provide Voice-Enabled Remotes for the New Virgin TV 360 Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020   

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home, has been selected to provide voice-enabled remote controls to Virgin Media for its new Virgin TV 360 platform. Virgin Media offers TV, broadband, home phone and mobile services to 5.6 million cable customers and 3.3 million mobile customers in the U.K. as part of Liberty Global, one of the world’s leading converged video, broadband and communication companies serving 11 million customers in six European countries.

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home, has been selected to provide voice-enabled remote controls to Virgin Media for its new Virgin TV 360 platform. (Photo: Business Wire)

The RF4CE voice-enabled remote control is powered by UEI chip technology with automated setup and control through UEI’s QuickSet platform. This unmatched cloud-based solution is designed to simplify universal entertainment and smart home control, making the remote control self-install-ready. Its high-end form factor is highlighted by backlighted keys and a dedicated profile key on the side of the remote control to quickly select a user profile.

This powerful remote is designed to improve the customer experience by using voice recognition technology to search for content on the RDK-based Horizon 4 platform.

With Virgin TV 360, Virgin Media is offering its customers a seamless connected entertainment experience in and out of the home. Features include a fully integrated, voice-activated service with simple menus which offer customers quick navigation and easy access to their favorite apps and channels.

“Virgin TV 360 is our most advanced and customer-centric TV offering to date. From great new features such as voice search and control via our brand new remote, to the slick user interface and personal profiles, Virgin TV 360 has been designed with customer experience at the heart of it,” said Annie Brooks, Executive Director of Product at Virgin Media.

“It is thrilling to work on this project with Virgin Media, bringing intuitive voice control to its exciting new platform to enhance the customer experience,” said Menno Koopmans, UEI’s Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing.

UEI has been at the forefront of developing entertainment and smart home control technologies for over three decades. UEI was the first to introduce voice control and advanced features such as automated setup and universal control of connected devices through its QuickSet platform. Since 2015, UEI has shipped over 100 million of its voice-enabled remote controls to customers around the world.

About Universal Electronics Inc.

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the consumer electronics, subscription broadcast, security, home automation, hospitality and climate control markets. For more information, please visit www.uei.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

QuickSet is a trademark of Universal Electronics Inc.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development, delivery and market acceptance of products and technologies identified in this release including the RF4CE voice enabled remote control, and UEI’s proprietary chip and QuickSet technologies; the continued penetration and growth of the Liberty Global RDK-based Horizon 4 platform and the Virgin 360 TV platform; and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligations to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Disclaimer

