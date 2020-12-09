Completion of Strategic Transaction Between Helios Holdings Limited and Fairfax Africa Holdings Corporation

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO and LONDON, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following shareholder approval at the Fairfax Africa Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax Africa”) special meeting of shareholders on December 4, 2020, Fairfax Africa and Helios Holdings Limited are pleased to announce the completion of the strategic transaction signed on July 10, 2020. Fairfax Africa has been renamed Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (“HFP”) and will continue to be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘HFPC’.

The transaction creates a leading pan-Africa focused listed investment holding company that has the benefit of the separate asset management activities of Helios Investment Partners LLP (“Helios”). This diversified investment platform combines best-in-class third party investment management capabilities with the strength of a permanent capital vehicle. HFP and Helios collectively are among the largest Africa-focused providers of debt and equity financing to African businesses, through their private equity fund and balance sheet investments.