 

Takeda’s Pipeline Has Potential to Contribute Significantly to Revenue Growth Over Next Decade

As part of its Wave 1 Pipeline Market Opportunity Call, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) provided an update on its pipeline portfolio, which has the potential to contribute significantly to revenue growth for the company over the next decade. The company also shared its PTS adjusted2 view for FY2019-FY2030 revenue CAGR (low single-digit), as well as its goal for FY2019-FY2030 revenue CAGR (mid-single-digit), amounting to JPY5 trillion ($47 billion) by FY2030.3

The majority of this revenue growth is expected to come from the company’s Wave 1 pipeline, which includes 12 unique New Molecular Entities (NMEs), representing potential best-in-class/first-in-class therapies, and its existing 14 global brands. Of the Wave 1 programs, five have received Breakthrough Therapy designation and three were granted fast track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In addition, one program received designation under the SAKIGAKE Designation System by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare and another program was the first breakthrough designation granted by the China Food and Drug Administration to a multinational biopharmaceutical company.

“Our vision is to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet,” said Christophe Weber, Takeda president and chief executive officer. “Our Wave 1 pipeline is reflective of the high bar we have set to focus solely on finding treatments, preventions and cures for targeted populations with high unmet medical needs, and bringing them to patients around the world.”

During the call, Takeda provided a deep dive into TAK-721, which has the potential to be the first FDA-approved agent for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), and TAK-003, which is a live attenuated tetravalent vaccine for prevention of dengue disease. In addition, the company highlighted the sustained momentum of global brands such as Entyvio, and the commercial capabilities that will help to ensure launch success.

Bringing a Highly Innovative Pipeline to Patients for Sustained Growth

Takeda has built a world-class, state-of-the-art R&D engine and has generated a diverse and dynamic pipeline of approximately 40 clinical-stage new molecular entities that is beginning to deliver. All 12 Wave 1 pipeline NMEs have anticipated near-term late-development milestones, pivotal data readouts or pivotal study starts. Takeda has expanded its global capabilities including data insights and analytics, patient services, and evidence generation to enhance commercial excellence for delivering these life-transforming therapies to patients around the world.

