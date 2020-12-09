 

DEADLINE ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) securities between July 17, 2018 and July 31, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 14, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Turquoise Hill is an international mining company focused on the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Southern Mongolia (“Oyu Tolgoi”), which is the Company’s principal and only material resource property. Turquoise Hill’s subsidiary, Oyu Tolgoi LLC, holds a 66% interest in Oyu Tolgoi, and the remainder is held by the Government of Mongolia.

Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited are operated and managed together as single economic unit and engage in mining and metals operations in approximately 35 countries. Through their subsidiaries, Rio Tinto owns 50.8% of Turquoise Hill. A Rio Tinto subsidiary, Rio Tinto International Holdings, Inc. (“Rio Tinto International” or “RTIH”; and collectively with Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited, “Rio Tinto”), is also the manager of the Oyu Tolgoi project, including having responsibility for its development and construction.

On July 31, 2019, Turquoise Hill issued a press release and Management Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”) making further disclosures about the status of the project, including that Turquoise Hill took a $600 million impairment charge and a substantial “deferred income tax recognition adjustment” tied to the Oyu Tolgoi project, and that it suffered a loss in the second quarter. The next day, before the market open, Rio Tinto issued a release concerning in part the project status, including that it had also taken an impairment charge related to the Oyu Tolgoi project, of $800 million.

Following this news, on August 1, 2019, Turquoise Hill’s common stock price closed at $0.53 per share, down 8.62% from the prior day’s closing price of $0.58 per share.

The complaint, filed on October 15, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omitted to disclose material facts regarding the Company’s business and operations. Specifically, defendants made false and or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the progress of underground development of Oyu Tolgoi was not proceeding as planned; (ii) there were significant undisclosed underground stability issues that called into question the design of the mine, the projected cost and timing of production; (iii) the Company’s publicly disclosed estimates of the cost, date of completion and dates for production from the underground mine were not achievable; (iv) the development capital required for the underground development of Oyu Tolgoi would cost substantially more than a billion dollars over what the Company had represented; and (v) Turquoise Hill would require additional financing and/or equity to complete the project.

If you purchased Turquoise Hill securities during the Class Period and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Disclaimer

