Uber Announces Pricing of $1.0 Billion Convertible Senior Notes Offering

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Uber, will not bear regular interest, and the principal amount of the notes will not accrete. The notes will mature on December 15, 2025, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased. The conversion rate of the notes will initially be 12.3701 shares of Uber’s common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes (equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $80.84 per share of Uber’s common stock). The initial conversion price of the notes represents a premium of approximately 52.5% over the last reported sale price of Uber’s common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on December 8, 2020. The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Uber’s common stock or a combination of cash and shares of Uber’s common stock, at Uber’s election.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced the pricing of $1.0 billion principal amount of 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the “notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Uber also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $150 million principal amount of the notes. The sale of the notes is expected to close on December 11, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Uber may redeem for cash all or any portion of the notes, at its option, on or after December 20, 2023 if the last reported sale price of Uber’s common stock has been at least 130% of the conversion price of the notes then in effect for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive) during any 30 consecutive trading day period (including the last trading day of such period) ending, and including, the trading day immediately preceding on the date on which Uber provides notice of redemption at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid special interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date.

If Uber undergoes a “fundamental change,” then, subject to certain conditions and limited exceptions, holders of the notes may require Uber to repurchase for cash all or any portion of their notes at a repurchase price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid special interest, if any, to, but excluding, the fundamental change repurchase date. In addition, following certain corporate events that occur prior to the maturity date of the notes or if Uber delivers a notice of redemption in respect of the notes, Uber will, in certain circumstances, increase the conversion rate of the notes for a holder who elects to convert its notes in connection with such a corporate event or convert its notes called (or deemed called) for redemption during the related redemption period, as the case may be.