ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Commences Investigation of Securities Claims Against Penumbra, Inc. Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses; Encourages Investors with Losses Over $100K to Seek Counsel – PEN

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) resulting from allegations that Penumbra may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On November 10, 2020, Quintessential Capital Management released research report on the Company entitled “Penumbra and its ‘Killer Catheter’: A tale of corporate greed and seemingly blatant disregard for patients’ lives[.]”

On December 8, 2020, Quintessential Capital Management released a follow-up research report entitled “Is Penumbra’s core scientific research authored by a fake person?: The incredible story of Penumbra’s Dr. Antik Bose[.]” The follow-up report alleged that some of the Company’s scientific research pieces appear to have been incorrectly attributed or even authored by a fake individual. On this news, Penumbra’s share price fell $19.95 per share, or almost 9%, to close at $204.07 per share on December 8, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Penumbra shareholders. If you purchased securities of Penumbra please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2003.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

