 

CHEESECAKE FACTORY ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated on Behalf of Cheesecake Factory Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020, 03:00  |  38   |   |   

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) on behalf of Cheesecake Factory stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Cheesecake Factory has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

Early pandemic, on March 23, 2020 and April 3, 2020, Cheesecake Factory said that its restaurants were “operating sustainably.” In reality, the Company was losing around $6 million per week and did not disclose this information to investors. Cheesecake Factory also failed to disclose to investors that it informed landlords that the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible to pay rent in April. On December 4, 2020, the Company announced that it will pay a $125,000 fine to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for making misleading statements.

On this news, Cheesecake Factory’s stock price fell $0.81 per share, or 2%, to close at $38.62 per share on December 4, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Cheesecake Factory shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Cheesecake Factory Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CHEESECAKE FACTORY ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated on Behalf of Cheesecake Factory Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) on behalf of Cheesecake Factory stockholders. Our investigation concerns …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Switzerland Exercises Increased Option for 7.5 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 ...
AWS Announces Nine New Amazon SageMaker Capabilities
QuantumScape Releases Performance Data for its Solid-State Battery Technology
Palantir Technologies Expands FDA Partnership With $44m Contract
The BMW Group and AWS Team Up to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in the Automotive Industry
GE Announces $4 Billion of Actions to Further Solidify Financial Position
Europcar Mobility Group Seals a Very Innovative Partnership With Post Nord and Mercedes-Benz in ...
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Becomes Fastest-Selling PC Game of All Time
Apple Introduces AirPods Max, the Magic of AirPods in a Stunning Over-ear Design
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
07.12.20
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated – CAKE
01.12.20
The Cheesecake Factory Sweetens the Holidays With Two Seasonal Favorites
23.11.20
The Cheesecake Factory Makes Early Holiday Shopping Online Twice as Sweet With Double the Rewards
12.11.20
Amazon, Peloton, Cheesecake Factory, Walt Disney, Zalando, Axon Enterprise - das rät Andreas Deutsch

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
6
Käsekuchen der besonderen Art mit ordentlicher Dividendenrendite