Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of $175.0 Million Public Offering
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T- cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune diseases, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,102,041 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $24.50 per share and, to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase 2,040,816 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $24.4999 per pre-funded warrant share, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock, minus the $0.0001 per share exercise price of each such pre-funded warrant share. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $175.0 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Atara Biotherapeutics. The offering is expected to close on or about December 11, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. In connection with the offering, Atara Biotherapeutics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,071,428 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
Citigroup, Evercore ISI and Mizuho Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity is acting as lead manager and Roth Capital Partners is acting as manager for the offering.
The securities described above are being offered by Atara Biotherapeutics pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, that was previously filed by Atara Biotherapeutics with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and that became automatically effective on February 27, 2018. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC, and a final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from: Citigroup, by mail at Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 800-831-9146; Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, or by telephone at 888-474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; or Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 1271 Avenue of the Americas, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10020, by telephone 212-205-7600, or by email: US-ECM@us.mizuho-sc.com.
