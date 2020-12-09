HOOKIPA Pharma Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Preferred Stock
NEW YORK and VIENNA, Austria, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: HOOK), a company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics based on its proprietary arenavirus
platform, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,400,000 shares of its common stock and 2,978 shares of its Series A convertible preferred stock (the “Offering”). The
public offering price of each share of common stock is $11.75 and the public offering price of each share of Series A preferred stock is $11,750 (each share of Series A preferred stock is
convertible into 1,000 shares of common stock). HOOKIPA has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 510,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price
of the common stock, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to HOOKIPA from this offering are expected to be approximately $75 million, before deducting underwriting
discounts and commissions and other offering expenses and excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. All of the securities in the Offering are to be sold by
HOOKIPA. The offering is expected to close on December 11, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.
Morgan Stanley and SVB Leerink are acting as joint book-running managers of the Offering. RBC Capital Markets is acting as lead manager.
The securities described above are being offered by HOOKIPA pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-238311), including a base prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which was declared effective on May 27, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement has been filed with the SEC. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the Offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained, when available, from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; or email: prospectus@morganstanley.com or SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02110; by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132; or email: syndicate@svbleerink.com.
0 Kommentare