HOOKIPA Pharma Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Preferred Stock

NEW YORK and VIENNA, Austria, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: HOOK), a company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,400,000 shares of its common stock and 2,978 shares of its Series A convertible preferred stock (the “Offering”). The public offering price of each share of common stock is $11.75 and the public offering price of each share of Series A preferred stock is $11,750 (each share of Series A preferred stock is convertible into 1,000 shares of common stock). HOOKIPA has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 510,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price of the common stock, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to HOOKIPA from this offering are expected to be approximately $75 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses and excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. All of the securities in the Offering are to be sold by HOOKIPA. The offering is expected to close on December 11, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.



Morgan Stanley and SVB Leerink are acting as joint book-running managers of the Offering. RBC Capital Markets is acting as lead manager.