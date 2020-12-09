 

AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020, 04:26  |  56   |   |   

John Stankey, chief executive officer of AT&T Inc.* (NYSE:T), spoke today at the UBS Global TMT Conference where he provided an update to shareholders. He touched on the following areas:

Offerings continue to resonate with consumers across strategic areas of focus. Significant investment in network quality continues to drive momentum in healthy wireless and fiber trends. AT&T’s ability to invest in attractive wireless device pricing to both new and existing customers further supports its acquisition and retention efforts by driving long-term value and reducing churn. Stankey said that AT&T’s network performance, combined with these offers, has increased migration to unlimited plans. Given this trend, he expects that by the end of 2020 the percentage of wireless customers on unlimited plans will increase by 10 points versus the end of 2019. In addition, he noted that the company expects fiber additions of 1 million or more this year on the back of strong broadband demand trends.

HBO Max is seeing improved traction. AT&T has 12.6 million HBO Max activations, up from 8.6 million as of September 30, and the number of hours of engagement per week has increased 36% in the past 30 days. Ultimately, Stankey believes the company’s relentless commitment to customer experience and willingness to invest in its strategic areas of focus should yield improved customer connections and drive positive long-term value creation for shareholders.

Strong cash generation and disciplined capital allocation continue to give AT&T the flexibility to invest in market-based priorities of fiber, 5G and HBO Max.

The company remains on track to generate $26 billion or more in free cash flow for full-year 2020 with a full-year dividend payout ratio percentage in the high 50s%.1 Stankey also said he anticipates the company in 2021 will generate free cash flow in the $26 billion range1 (exclusive of proceeds from potential asset divestitures) and gross capital investment in the $21 billion range.2 Stankey also said that he is committed to sustaining the dividend and investing AT&T’s capital effectively to manage down the company’s debt structure over time. The company will provide its 2021 financial outlook and capital allocation guidance when it reports its fourth-quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

Seite 1 von 3


AT&T Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders John Stankey, chief executive officer of AT&T Inc.* (NYSE:T), spoke today at the UBS Global TMT Conference where he provided an update to shareholders. He touched on the following areas: Offerings continue to resonate with consumers across strategic …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Switzerland Exercises Increased Option for 7.5 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 ...
AWS Announces Nine New Amazon SageMaker Capabilities
QuantumScape Releases Performance Data for its Solid-State Battery Technology
Palantir Technologies Expands FDA Partnership With $44m Contract
The BMW Group and AWS Team Up to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in the Automotive Industry
GE Announces $4 Billion of Actions to Further Solidify Financial Position
Europcar Mobility Group Seals a Very Innovative Partnership With Post Nord and Mercedes-Benz in ...
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Becomes Fastest-Selling PC Game of All Time
Apple Introduces AirPods Max, the Magic of AirPods in a Stunning Over-ear Design
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
AT&T to Webcast Talk with Igal Elbaz at Oppenheimer 5G Summit on December 15
05.12.20
Das passiert, wenn du jetzt 2.500 Euro in die AT&T-Aktie investierst!
04.12.20
AT&T Communications Chief Executive Officer Jeff McElfresh Discusses Closing the Digital Divide with USTelecom Members
02.12.20
AT&T Inc. Announces Pricing Terms for Its Exchange Offers
02.12.20
AT&T to Webcast Talk With Scott Mair at Barclay Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on December 9
02.12.20
AT&T Inc. Announces Results of Early Tenders in Exchange Offers and Upsize of Exchange Offers
02.12.20
Vergiss AT&T: Hier sind 3 bessere Dividendentitel
29.11.20
2 Möglichkeiten, wie Disney mit seiner großen Wette auf das Streaming die Investoren enttäuschen könnte
21.11.20
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
20.11.20
Warum AT&T der Traum eines jeden Dividendenanlegers ist

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
247
AT & T