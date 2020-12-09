 

IGM Announces Pricing of Upsized $200 million Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 04:30  |  38   |   |   

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) (IGM) today announced the pricing of its upsized underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $90.00 per share and, to certain investors in lieu of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $89.99 per each pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price of common stock less the $0.01 per share exercise price for each such pre-funded warrant. IGM expects to receive total gross proceeds of approximately $200 million from this offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by IGM. In addition, IGM has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $30.0 million of shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants in the offering will be sold by IGM. The offering is expected to close on or about December 11, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Jefferies, Stifel, Guggenheim Securities and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Baird and Truist Securities are acting as the lead managers for the offering.

The securities in the offering will be offered by IGM pursuant to a Registration Statement on Form S-3, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 5, 2020 and declared effective on November 12, 2020. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and may be accessed for free through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may also be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com; Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9658 or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com; or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281-8098; Attention: Equity Syndicate; by telephone at (877) 822-4089 or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com.

