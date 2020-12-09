 

Pure Extracts Signs LOI with The Nutraceutical Medicine Company – Owner of the PURICA Brand of Wellness Products

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 06:05  |  48   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), is a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp and the rapidly emerging functional mushroom sector. The Company is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with The Nutraceutical Medicine Company Inc. (“PURICA”), owner of the PURICA brand of full-spectrum mushroom derived wellness products, to support Pure Extracts’ expansion into the functional mushroom sector and to co-develop CBD-full-spectrum mushroom wellness combinations.

PURICA has a track record of more than 20 years of bringing its customers the very best that nature has to offer; skillfully-formulated natural and whole food products solidly-backed by science. Based in Duncan, B.C. on Vancouver Island, PURICA is an award-winning company whose Immune 7 formulation has been named by Canadian retailers two years running as the gold award winner as the best immunity product in Canada in the prestigious alive Awards (2019 and 2020).

PURICA is also a leader in educating the public about the uses and benefits of medicinal full-spectrum mushrooms with formulations targeting immunity and stress relief, sleep, heart health, weight management, endurance, performance, hormonal balance and a host of other conditions.

Pure Extracts CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, commented, “We are excited to be working with the experts at PURICA on functional mushroom products and novel CBD formulations. They have an impressive history of product development, customer retention and an unwavering dedication to high standards.”

The marriage of full-spectrum mushroom extracts and CBD would be a ground-breaking achievement and would uniquely position Pure Extracts at the confluence of two very powerful trends – the rapid adoption of CBD oil as a mainstream medicinal product and the explosive growth of functional mushroom wellness products. With the help of Pure Extracts’ scientific advisor, Dr. Alexander MacGregor, President of the Toronto Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology, the Company believes that it can expedite the formulation of this new category of wellness products with the highest bioavailability in the market today.

Seite 1 von 2
Pure Extracts Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pure Extracts Signs LOI with The Nutraceutical Medicine Company – Owner of the PURICA Brand of Wellness Products VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), is a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp and the rapidly emerging …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
K92 Mining to Graduate to TSX
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Mydecine Innovations Group to Make First Commercial Export of Legal Psilocybin Mushrooms
22nd Century Receives Order for 3.6 Million New SPECTRUM Variable Nicotine Cigarettes for U.S. ...
Standard Uranium Reports High-Grade Uranium Results at Sun Dog Project – Uranium City
Scottie Discovers New Mineralization Trend at Blueberry Zone, Reports Intercepts of 22.3 g/t Gold ...(3) 
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
REPEAT - Pure Extracts Collaborates with Dr. Alexander MacGregor on Cannabis and Mushroom Formulations
02.12.20
Pure Extracts Technologies: Fokus auf die Forschung
02.12.20
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Boom Markt Magic Mushroom - bedeutende personelle Verpflichtung ebnet den Weg für Entwicklung und Produktion!
02.12.20
DGAP-News: Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Pure Extracts und Dr. Alexander MacGregor arbeiten zusammen an Cannabis- und Pilzformulierungen (deutsch)
02.12.20
DGAP-News: Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Pure Extracts und Dr. Alexander MacGregor arbeiten zusammen an Cannabis- und Pilzformulierungen
02.12.20
Pure Extracts Collaborates with Dr. Alexander MacGregor on Cannabis and Mushroom Formulations
26.11.20
REPEAT -- Pure Extracts Advances Plans for the Processing of Functional Mushroom Formulations
26.11.20
Pure Extracts: Kluge Positionierung im Milliardenmarkt Mushrooms
26.11.20
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Eintritt in 34 Mrd. Dollar Markt - Herstellung von ersten Mushroom Produkten begonnen!
26.11.20
DGAP-News: Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Pure Extracts avanciert Pläne für die Verarbeitung funktioneller Pilzformulierungen (deutsch)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
10
Pure Extras Technologies