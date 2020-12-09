 

Affinor Growers Announces Management Changes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 05:59  |  37   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affinor Growers Inc. (“Affinor” or the “Company”) (CSE: AFI) (OTCQB: RSSFF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sarj Dhaliwal as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Sarj Dhaliwal is a CPA (CA) with extensive experience in high growth technology companies. Ms. Dhaliwal brings a unique blend of senior finance, operations, sales, and marketing experience to the Company.

The Company further announces the appointment of Ron Fraser as Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Mr. Fraser’s mechanical design engineering background encompasses the mining, oil, and gas sectors on mega projects around the world based in Vancouver.

About Affinor

Affinor is a publicly traded company on the CSE under the symbol "AFI" and on the OTCQB under the symbol “RSSFF”. Affinor is focused on developing vertical farming technologies and using those technologies to grow fruits and vegetables in a sustainable manner.

To learn more about Affinor, visit: https://www.affinorgrowers.com/en

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Affinor Growers Inc.

Nick Brusatore
Director /CEO
nbrusatore@gmail.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward‐looking information. Forward‐looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, and similar expressions. Forward‐looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking information. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward‐looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company’s strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward‐looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward‐looking information contained in this news release represents the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.


Affinor Growers Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Affinor Growers Announces Management Changes VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Affinor Growers Inc. (“Affinor” or the “Company”) (CSE: AFI) (OTCQB: RSSFF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sarj Dhaliwal as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Sarj …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
K92 Mining to Graduate to TSX
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Mydecine Innovations Group to Make First Commercial Export of Legal Psilocybin Mushrooms
22nd Century Receives Order for 3.6 Million New SPECTRUM Variable Nicotine Cigarettes for U.S. ...
Standard Uranium Reports High-Grade Uranium Results at Sun Dog Project – Uranium City
Scottie Discovers New Mineralization Trend at Blueberry Zone, Reports Intercepts of 22.3 g/t Gold ...(3) 
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO