Tivoli is closing for the year due to the Government’s tightened COVID-19 restrictions

This decision is a result of the Government’s tightened restrictionst o get the infection with COVID-19 under control.

On top of the press conference on Monday 7 December in the Prime Minister's Office, Tivoli, in consultation with its board, has decided to close down from Wednesday 9 December and for the rest of the Christmas season. Tivoli perceives the Government's and the authorities' message as clear and unambiguous: We must see each other and gather as little as possible across the board until the infection rates are under control, especially in municipalities where stricter restrictions have been introduced. Every time new restrictions has been introduced, Tivoli has implemented extra measures so that there should be no doubt that the safety of our guests and staff is above all else.

Tivoli's business is based on four main activities that compliment each other and make up the entire Tivoli business: garden,rides, food and culture. When Tivoli can neither invite guests inside the Halls for cultural experiences nor open the doors to the restaurants and indoor amusements, it is with reference to Tivoli's business and the already existing restrictions Tivoli's overall assessment that Tivoli is de facto closed down by ban.