 

PubMatic Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 06:30  |  58   |   |   

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic, Inc. (Nasdaq: PUBM) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,900,000 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $20.00 per share. PubMatic is offering 2,655,000 shares and certain selling stockholders are offering 3,245,000 shares. In addition, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 885,000 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts. PubMatic will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the selling stockholders.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on December 9, 2020 under the ticker symbol “PUBM.” The offering is expected to close on December 11, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Jefferies LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. JMP Securities LLC, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 547-6340 or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; or RBC Capital Markets, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, or by telephone at (877) 822-4089 or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 8, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward looking statements, including statements regarding the proposed initial public offering. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on PubMatic’s current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those in PubMatic’s registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Press Contact:
Ben Billingsley
Broadsheet Communications for PubMatic
pubmaticteam@broadsheetcomms.com

Investors:
Dylan Solomon
The Blueshirt Group for PubMatic
dylan@blueshirtgroup.com 




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PubMatic Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PubMatic, Inc. (Nasdaq: PUBM) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,900,000 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $20.00 per share. PubMatic is …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
K92 Mining to Graduate to TSX
Mydecine Innovations Group to Make First Commercial Export of Legal Psilocybin Mushrooms
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
22nd Century Receives Order for 3.6 Million New SPECTRUM Variable Nicotine Cigarettes for U.S. ...
Standard Uranium Reports High-Grade Uranium Results at Sun Dog Project – Uranium City
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...