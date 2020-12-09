KING SKYFRONT, Japan publishes the December 2020 issue of Kawasaki SkyFront i-Newsletter

KAWASAKI, Japan, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The December 2020 issue of Kawasaki SkyFront i-Newsletter includes a video interview on developing a novel cell therapy for heart failure patients with the co-founders of Metcela Inc. and highlights of research being conducted by scientists affiliated with K awasaki IN novation G ateway at SKYFRONT ( KING SKYFRONT ) — the City's flagship science and technology innovation hub focused on the life sciences and environment.

December 2020 issue of Kawasaki SkyFront iNewsletter

https://tonomachi-ksf.kawasaki-net.ne.jp/i-newsletter/en/

The KING SKYFRONT was launched by Kawasaki City in 2013 as a base for scholars, industrialists and government administrators to work together to devise real life solutions to global issues in the life sciences and environment.

KING SKYFRONT is a 40 hectare area located in the Tonomachi area of the Keihin Industrial Region that spans Tokyo and Kanagawa Prefecture and Tokyo International Airport (Haneda Airport) and an important initiative in establishing the Tonomachi area of Kawasaki City as Asia's Silicon Valley.

Contents of the 19th issue of Kawasaki SkyFront i-Newsletter

Research Highlight

Liver blood vessel stealth coating assists the successful delivery of nanomedicines

https://tonomachi-ksf.kawasaki-net.ne.jp/i-newsletter/en/research_highlights/vol-19-research02/

A biologically safe organic polymer coating applied to liver scavenger blood vessels (sinusoids) to inhibit the unwanted capture of nanomedicines by the liver resulted in redirecting to specific target tissues in the human body — an important advancement in nanotechnological drug delivery.

The concept of nanomedicines involves the use of nanoparticles for transporting pharmaceutical substances to intended tissues. Nanomedicines have successfully been applied to deliver a wide range of therapeutic and diagnostic agents to specific target tissues. However, nanomedicines are subject to biological processes referred to as 'clearance mechanisms' that act against nanoparticles, which are seen as 'foreign particles' by the human body.