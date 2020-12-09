Emirates NBD Boosts Digital User Engagement by 300% with Lemnisk's AI-Driven Customer Data Platform

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey) region, has elevated its customer-centric marketing strategy by delivering 1-to-1 personalized customer experiences via its website. The company achieved this using Lemnisk, a real-time personalization solution built on an intelligent and secure Customer Data Platform (CDP).

As customers make digital channels their primary mode of engagement with banks, Emirates NBD was looking to leverage customer data across all touchpoints, to understand customer needs and orchestrate contextually-relevant messages at the right time and on the right channel.

Emirates NBD used Lemnisk's AI-powered CDP to create unified user profiles of both new-to-bank and existing-to-bank customers. This was done by mapping and stitching customer data across disparate sources.

"By extracting insights from the unified view, we were able to craft unique personalized messages for each and every customer and deliver them via various digital channels in real-time. For our prospects, we utilized Lemnisk to capture their product intent data and power personalization," said Vikram Krishna, Executive Vice President - Head Group Marketing & Customer Experience.

Impressions delivered via Leminsk's AI-driven platform delivered more than 4 times as many users responding to website interactions, and a 26% increase in engagement month-on-month. This has enabled the company to connect better with customers and significantly improve its user response rates and conversions.

"This solution has also helped us quickly respond to the challenges posed by COVID-19. We had a massive jump in customers reaching out to our call centers. Further compounded by movement restrictions, which affected the mobility of our personnel, the CDP enabled us to provide our customers the exact solutions to their queries, based on their customer calling behavior in a completely digital way," he added.

"Customer Data Platforms have become the go-to solution for the CXO - whether for a modern marketing strategy or for digital transformation. With a cutting-edge product, tightly integrated industry-specific use cases, and agile customer delivery, Lemnisk has quickly become the preferred CDP for enterprises. We are proud to work with Emirates NBD, one of the largest banking groups in the region," said Mr. Subra Krishnan, CEO Lemnisk