 

Signify presents strategy to drive profitable growth and provides update on 2020 outlook and new financial guidance for 2021-2023 at Capital Markets Day

December 9, 2020

Signify presents strategy to drive profitable growth and provides update on 2020 outlook and new financial guidance for 2021-2023 at Capital Markets Day

Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today holds a virtual Capital Markets Day from 14:00 till 18:00 CET. During the event, Signify will provide further details on its strategic plan and performance trajectory for 2021-2023.

“The general lighting market underwent a radical transformation, moving from conventional to LED and to connected lighting. Today, we will outline our intent to further strengthen our leadership, targeting attractive growth and profit pools,” said Eric Rondolat, CEO of Signify. “Looking ahead, we expect the headwinds facing our industry from the transition to LED to abate over the coming years. Our innovation-led strategy will continue to shape lighting industry standards and will accelerate the next technological leap towards connectivity. The progress we have made in the past few years uniquely positions us to achieve technology-driven growth on multiple dimensions. More than ever, sustainability remains at the heart of everything we do, driving growth opportunities that will create long-term value for all our stakeholders. The execution of our 5 Frontiers strategy, based on innovation-led growth and sustainability, will help us build a best-in-class financial profile.”

For FY 2020, Signify expects:

  • Comparable sales growth in the range of -13.5% to -13%
  • Adj. EBITA margin in the range of 10.2% to 10.6%
  • Free cash flow above 11% of sales

For the period 2021-2023, Signify guidance is:

  • Yearly comparable sales growth of 0% to 5%  
  • Adj. EBITA margin of 11% to 13% by 2023
  • Free cash flow above 8% of sales for the period 2021-2023
  • ROCE of at least 11% for the period 2021-2023  

Moreover, the company increases its Cooper Lighting synergy target from USD 60 million to USD 100 million

Signify’s Capital Markets Day will start today at 14:00 CET / 13:00 GMT / 08:00 EST. From this time onwards, please click on this link to follow the webcast and download the presentations that will be used during the day.

--- END ---

For further information, please contact:

Signify Investor Relations
Rogier Dierckx
Tel: +31 6 1138 4609
E-mail: rogier.dierckx@signify.com

Signify Corporate Communications
Elco van Groningen
Tel. +31 6 1086 5519
Email: elco.van.groningen@signify.com

