 

Clariant appoints Conrad Keijzer as Chief Executive Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 07:00  |  89   |   |   
  • Conrad Keijzer to become CEO as of January 1, 2021
  • Hariolf Kottmann to focus on his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Muttenz, December 9, 2020 – Clariant, a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemical company, today announced that Conrad Keijzer will become Clariant’s new Chief Executive Officer. The Board of Directors has appointed him in its meeting yesterday evening. Conrad Keijzer will officially join the company as of January 1, 2021. Executive Chairman ad interim Hariolf Kottmann will then return to his position as Chairman of the Board.  

Conrad Keijzer (52) is a Dutch citizen with a long and successful track record in the chemical industry, most notably his 24 years with the leading global paints and coatings manufacturer AkzoNobel. At AkzoNobel, he last held the position as CEO of the Performance Coatings Division and was a member of the Executive Committee. Most recently, Conrad Keijzer was CEO at Imerys, the French supplier of mineral-based specialty solutions.

“I am very happy to announce that, after an in-depth search process, Clariant’s Board of Directors has appointed Conrad Keijzer as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. This decision is fully supported by the Board representatives of our two major shareholders SABIC and the Süd-Chemie legacy shareholders. Our Group will benefit greatly from both his international experience and his track record in the specialty chemicals industry. With his impressive accomplishments in managing large industrial and chemical businesses, his experience in working in different regions, his proven focus on customer needs and his passion for sustainability, Conrad Keijzer is an excellent choice to guide Clariant into a successful future,” said Hariolf Kottmann, Executive Chairman ad interim of Clariant.

“I consider it a privilege to become the CEO of Clariant, an iconic company whose values are closely aligned to mine. Together with the experienced members of the Executive Committee, I look forward to untapping the full potential of this great company and to leading Clariant in the next phase of its important transformation into a high-value specialty chemicals company,” said Conrad Keijzer, CEO-designate of Clariant.

 

 

 

CORPORATE MEDIA RELATIONS 		INVESTOR RELATIONS
 
Seite 1 von 3
Clariant Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clariant appoints Conrad Keijzer as Chief Executive Officer Conrad Keijzer to become CEO as of January 1, 2021Hariolf Kottmann to focus on his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors Muttenz, December 9, 2020 – Clariant, a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemical …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
K92 Mining to Graduate to TSX
Mydecine Innovations Group to Make First Commercial Export of Legal Psilocybin Mushrooms
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
22nd Century Receives Order for 3.6 Million New SPECTRUM Variable Nicotine Cigarettes for U.S. ...
Standard Uranium Reports High-Grade Uranium Results at Sun Dog Project – Uranium City
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
Aktien Zürich Schluss: SMI mit Verlusten - Dollar-Schwäche zum Franken belastet
02.12.20
Clariant AG: Construction of Clariant's sunliquid plant in Romania on track for completion by the end of 2021
25.11.20
Clariant strengthens its core by transforming the portfolio, focusing and rightsizing its organization