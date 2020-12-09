Clariant appoints Conrad Keijzer as Chief Executive Officer

Conrad Keijzer (52) is a Dutch citizen with a long and successful track record in the chemical industry, most notably his 24 years with the leading global paints and coatings manufacturer AkzoNobel. At AkzoNobel, he last held the position as CEO of the Performance Coatings Division and was a member of the Executive Committee. Most recently, Conrad Keijzer was CEO at Imerys, the French supplier of mineral-based specialty solutions.

Muttenz, December 9, 2020 – Clariant, a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemical company, today announced that Conrad Keijzer will become Clariant’s new Chief Executive Officer. The Board of Directors has appointed him in its meeting yesterday evening. Conrad Keijzer will officially join the company as of January 1, 2021. Executive Chairman ad interim Hariolf Kottmann will then return to his position as Chairman of the Board.

“I am very happy to announce that, after an in-depth search process, Clariant’s Board of Directors has appointed Conrad Keijzer as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. This decision is fully supported by the Board representatives of our two major shareholders SABIC and the Süd-Chemie legacy shareholders. Our Group will benefit greatly from both his international experience and his track record in the specialty chemicals industry. With his impressive accomplishments in managing large industrial and chemical businesses, his experience in working in different regions, his proven focus on customer needs and his passion for sustainability, Conrad Keijzer is an excellent choice to guide Clariant into a successful future,” said Hariolf Kottmann, Executive Chairman ad interim of Clariant.

“I consider it a privilege to become the CEO of Clariant, an iconic company whose values are closely aligned to mine. Together with the experienced members of the Executive Committee, I look forward to untapping the full potential of this great company and to leading Clariant in the next phase of its important transformation into a high-value specialty chemicals company,” said Conrad Keijzer, CEO-designate of Clariant.