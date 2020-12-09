 

DGAP-News Aurubis AG: Aurubis result grows significantly despite coronavirus pandemic

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.12.2020, 07:08  |  60   |   |   

DGAP-News: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Aurubis AG: Aurubis result grows significantly despite coronavirus pandemic

09.12.2020 / 07:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aurubis result grows significantly despite coronavirus pandemic

- Operating EBT increases to € 221 million in fiscal year 2019/20
(previous year: € 192 million)

- Executive Board and Supervisory Board to recommend a dividend of € 1.30 at the Annual General Meeting

- Outlook cautiously optimistic, with slightly higher forecast range for new fiscal year's operating result

- Sale negotiations for Segment FRP at an advanced stage

Hamburg, December 9, 2020 - Despite the coronavirus pandemic and its extensive impacts on the global economy, Aurubis AG (Aurubis) increased its operating earnings before taxes (EBT) by 15 % to € 221 million in the past fiscal year (previous year: € 192 million). Operating ROCE also increased, reaching 9.3 % (previous year: 8.6 %). Operating consolidated net income rose by 21 % to € 167 million (previous year: € 138 million).

Recommended dividend of € 1.30 per share

In light of the good result, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board will recommend the payout of a dividend of € 1.30 per share at the Annual General Meeting on February 11, 2021, which will take place digitally for the first time ever (previous year: € 1.25). If the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting accept this recommendation, the payout ratio will be 35 % (previous year: 41 %) of the operating consolidated net result.

Throughputs of recycling materials and concentrates increase

Significantly higher refining charges for copper scrap and other recycling materials contributed to the good earnings situation. The throughput of other recycling materials increased substantially, due in part to the first-time inclusion of the Metallo sites in Beerse (Belgium) and Berango (Spain), which have been accounted for in the consolidated financial statements since June 2020. With the acquisition, Aurubis is expanding its product portfolio and its capacities for processing recycling raw materials, especially those with low metal contents. "The integration of Metallo is going completely according to plan," reports Aurubis AG Executive Board Chairman Roland Harings. "We are confident that we will even exceed the targeted synergy potential of € 10 to 15 million in the next three years."

Seite 1 von 5
Aurubis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Aurubis AG: Aurubis result grows significantly despite coronavirus pandemic DGAP-News: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Annual Results Aurubis AG: Aurubis result grows significantly despite coronavirus pandemic 09.12.2020 / 07:08 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Aurubis result grows …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: MagForce AG gibt Eröffnung des neuen NanoTherm Behandlungszentrums für Hirntumorpatienten am ...
DGAP-News: Manz AG: Weiterer Großauftrag eines führenden Batterieherstellers
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: BayWa AG: Energy Infrastructure Partners invests EUR 530 million in BayWa r.e. renewable energy ...
DGAP-News: Trintech Named a ServiceNow Elite Partner in the ServiceNow Technology Partner Program
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Kein Angebot für Klöckner & Co durch Apollo/Swoctem
DGAP-News: Juva Life stellt erstklassiges wissenschaftliches Führungsteam der Öffentlichkeit vor!
DGAP-News: IPO-Markt 2020 durch COVID-19-Pandemie gebremst - mehr Börsengänge für 2021 erwartet
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Swiss Investor: Statement zu Rainforest Resources
EarthRenew Inc: Phase 2 der Feldversuche gestartet - Umweltdünger verbessert Bodenqualität nachweisbar!
FinLab AG: Mediolanum International Funds beauftragt den Multi-Manager-Experten Patriarch, eine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT vermeldet Verkauf von Apleona, Veräußerungswert des Bilfinger-Erlösanteils ...
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Deutliches Wachstum der monatlich wiederkehrenden Umsätze
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:08 Uhr
DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Aurubis-Ergebnis wächst trotz Corona-Pandemie deutlich (deutsch)
07:08 Uhr
DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Aurubis-Ergebnis wächst trotz Corona-Pandemie deutlich
08.12.20
MORGAN STANLEY belässt AURUBIS AG auf 'Underweight'
07.12.20
WOCHENAUSBLICK: Ereignisreiche Tage dürfte den Dax in Schach halten
04.12.20
WDH/WOCHENAUSBLICK: Ereignisreiche Tage dürften den Dax weiter in Schach halten
04.12.20
WOCHENAUSBLICK: Ereignisreiche Tage dürfte den Dax weiter in Schach halten
01.12.20
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax startet mit Gewinnen in den Dezember
01.12.20
ANALYSE-FLASH: Baader Bank hebt Aurubis auf 'Buy' und Ziel auf 80 Euro
01.12.20
LYNX: Aurubis: Fängt die Party gerade erst an?
01.12.20
Aktien Frankfurt: Guter Dezember-Auftakt dank starker Daten aus China

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.09.20
538
Aurubis - Kupfer das rote Gold
11.12.19
2
Aurubis - Neue Abwärtswelle?