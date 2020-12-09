DGAP-News: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Annual Results Aurubis AG: Aurubis result grows significantly despite coronavirus pandemic 09.12.2020 / 07:08 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Operating EBT increases to € 221 million in fiscal year 2019/20

(previous year: € 192 million)

- Executive Board and Supervisory Board to recommend a dividend of € 1.30 at the Annual General Meeting

- Outlook cautiously optimistic, with slightly higher forecast range for new fiscal year's operating result

- Sale negotiations for Segment FRP at an advanced stage

Hamburg, December 9, 2020 - Despite the coronavirus pandemic and its extensive impacts on the global economy, Aurubis AG (Aurubis) increased its operating earnings before taxes (EBT) by 15 % to € 221 million in the past fiscal year (previous year: € 192 million). Operating ROCE also increased, reaching 9.3 % (previous year: 8.6 %). Operating consolidated net income rose by 21 % to € 167 million (previous year: € 138 million).

Recommended dividend of € 1.30 per share

In light of the good result, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board will recommend the payout of a dividend of € 1.30 per share at the Annual General Meeting on February 11, 2021, which will take place digitally for the first time ever (previous year: € 1.25). If the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting accept this recommendation, the payout ratio will be 35 % (previous year: 41 %) of the operating consolidated net result.

Throughputs of recycling materials and concentrates increase

Significantly higher refining charges for copper scrap and other recycling materials contributed to the good earnings situation. The throughput of other recycling materials increased substantially, due in part to the first-time inclusion of the Metallo sites in Beerse (Belgium) and Berango (Spain), which have been accounted for in the consolidated financial statements since June 2020. With the acquisition, Aurubis is expanding its product portfolio and its capacities for processing recycling raw materials, especially those with low metal contents. "The integration of Metallo is going completely according to plan," reports Aurubis AG Executive Board Chairman Roland Harings. "We are confident that we will even exceed the targeted synergy potential of € 10 to 15 million in the next three years."