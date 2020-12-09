HYPOPORT SE: IKB and Hypoport join forces on the corporate finance platform 'fundingport'

 

IKB and Hypoport join forces on the corporate finance platform 'fundingport'

IKB and Hypoport join forces on the corporate finance platform 'fundingport'

Equity investment and cooperation


IKB and Hypoport join forces on the corporate finance platform 'fundingport'
 

- IKB, a specialist in German MidCap lending and public program loans, contributes its product and sales expertise

- Hypoport's subsidiary fundingport provides the platform architecture for this target segment

- IKB's acquisition of a 30 per cent stake in fundingport demonstrates the commitment of both sides to a long-term partnership


Berlin, 9 December 2020: fundingport GmbH, a subsidiary of Hypoport SE, and IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG are going to cooperate in the field of corporate finance. IKB brings its extensive experience in German MidCap lending (particularly in the area of public program loans) to the partnership. Hypoport Group company, fundingport, will contribute with its corporate finance platform. The agreement also includes the acquisition of a 30 per cent stake in fundingport by IKB, which is subject to regulatory approval. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

As part of the joint venture, IKB will establish a new sales channel and offer a significant volume of additional corporate finance deals through the fundingport platform. In addition, IKB will leverage its expertise in credit processes and public program loans for the purposes of this cooperation. Fundingport will continue developing its platform, particularly in the areas of project finance (renewable energies), corporate finance, subsidized loans and associated services during the loan lifetime (agency).

Maria Starke, CEO of fundingport, points out the clear benefits of the joint venture: "Joining forces with IKB means gaining a partner with strong links to the German MidCap sector, decades of experience and an excellent network. IKB's expertise in the field of public program loans is also very beneficial for the further technological enhancement of our platform. Our affiliated bank partners will benefit from the lending deals offered by IKB, which provide them with opportunities for additional high-quality business."

