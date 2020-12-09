DGAP-News: Encavis Asset Management AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Funds Encavis Asset Management AG further expands the portfolios of its institutional funds 09.12.2020 / 07:08 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Neubiberg, December 9, 2020 - Encavis Asset Management AG (Encavis AM), a 100% subsidiary of SDAX-listed ENCAVIS AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003), based in Neubiberg near Munich, has completed the acquisition of a Finish wind farm portfolio on behalf of two of its Luxembourg special funds. Both funds are administered by Service-KVG HANSAINVEST LUX S.A.

The wind farm portfolio with a nominal capacity of 36.2 MW is spread across the regions of Lapland, Osterbotten and Nordosterbotten. With wind speeds up to 7.8 m/s, the four locations have first-class framework conditions for high profitability of the plants. In addition, due to its stable country rating and very transparent structures, Finland is an interesting market for investments in the onshore wind space. The entire plant is connected to the grid since three to five years and benefits from feed-in tariffs.

"The acquisition of this attractive Finish wind portfolio for our institutional funds underlines our excellence as investment advisor within the European market for renewable energies. The acquired plant ideally meets the needs of our fund investors for stable cash flows and meteorological diversification in the portfolios," comments Karsten Mieth, Speaker of the Board of Encavis Asset Management AG, on the successful acquisition.

Together with this transaction, the total output of the portfolio managed by Encavis Asset Management AG increases to over 800 MW.

Encavis Asset Management AG offers institutional investors tailor-made portfolios and fund solutions for investments in the growth market of renewable energies. The Company has been successfully investing in this sector since 2006, covering the entire value chain from asset sourcing to the operational management of investments.

Encavis Asset Management AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of SDAX-listed Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard) and, as part of the Encavis Group, benefits from their many years of experience and a broad industry network. Encavis AG is one of the leading independent power producers (IPPs) in the field of renewable energies in Europe. The Company acquires and operates solar power plants and (onshore) wind farms in Germany and nine other European countries. The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently exceeds 2.5 gigawatts (GW).

Encavis AG is a signatory of both UN Global Compact and UN PRI and our environmental, social and governance performance has been rated by ISS ESG and MSCI ESG, two of the world's leading ESG research and rating agencies and received the ISS ESG Prime-Label und MSCI Rating A.

