 

DGAP-News Encavis Asset Management AG further expands the portfolios of its institutional funds

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.12.2020, 07:08  |  25   |   |   

DGAP-News: Encavis Asset Management AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Funds
Encavis Asset Management AG further expands the portfolios of its institutional funds

09.12.2020 / 07:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

/
Corporate News

Encavis Asset Management AG further expands the portfolios of its institutional funds

Neubiberg, December 9, 2020 - Encavis Asset Management AG (Encavis AM), a 100% subsidiary of SDAX-listed ENCAVIS AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003), based in Neubiberg near Munich, has completed the acquisition of a Finish wind farm portfolio on behalf of two of its Luxembourg special funds. Both funds are administered by Service-KVG HANSAINVEST LUX S.A.

The wind farm portfolio with a nominal capacity of 36.2 MW is spread across the regions of Lapland, Osterbotten and Nordosterbotten. With wind speeds up to 7.8 m/s, the four locations have first-class framework conditions for high profitability of the plants. In addition, due to its stable country rating and very transparent structures, Finland is an interesting market for investments in the onshore wind space. The entire plant is connected to the grid since three to five years and benefits from feed-in tariffs.

"The acquisition of this attractive Finish wind portfolio for our institutional funds underlines our excellence as investment advisor within the European market for renewable energies. The acquired plant ideally meets the needs of our fund investors for stable cash flows and meteorological diversification in the portfolios," comments Karsten Mieth, Speaker of the Board of Encavis Asset Management AG, on the successful acquisition.

Together with this transaction, the total output of the portfolio managed by Encavis Asset Management AG increases to over 800 MW.

 

About Encavis Asset Management AG:

Encavis Asset Management AG offers institutional investors tailor-made portfolios and fund solutions for investments in the growth market of renewable energies. The Company has been successfully investing in this sector since 2006, covering the entire value chain from asset sourcing to the operational management of investments.

Encavis Asset Management AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of SDAX-listed Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard) and, as part of the Encavis Group, benefits from their many years of experience and a broad industry network. Encavis AG is one of the leading independent power producers (IPPs) in the field of renewable energies in Europe. The Company acquires and operates solar power plants and (onshore) wind farms in Germany and nine other European countries. The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently exceeds 2.5 gigawatts (GW).

Encavis AG is a signatory of both UN Global Compact and UN PRI and our environmental, social and governance performance has been rated by ISS ESG and MSCI ESG, two of the world's leading ESG research and rating agencies and received the ISS ESG Prime-Label und MSCI Rating A.

Please visit our website www.encavis-am.com for additional information.


Contact:
Encavis Asset Management AG
Tanja Van den Wouwer
Head of Marketing & Communications
Tel.: + 49 (0)89 44230 6025
E-Mail: tanja.van_den_wouwer@encavis.com


09.12.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1153723  09.12.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1153723&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Encavis Asset Management AG further expands the portfolios of its institutional funds DGAP-News: Encavis Asset Management AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Funds Encavis Asset Management AG further expands the portfolios of its institutional funds 09.12.2020 / 07:08 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: MagForce AG gibt Eröffnung des neuen NanoTherm Behandlungszentrums für Hirntumorpatienten am ...
DGAP-News: Manz AG: Weiterer Großauftrag eines führenden Batterieherstellers
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: BayWa AG: Energy Infrastructure Partners invests EUR 530 million in BayWa r.e. renewable energy ...
DGAP-News: Trintech Named a ServiceNow Elite Partner in the ServiceNow Technology Partner Program
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Kein Angebot für Klöckner & Co durch Apollo/Swoctem
DGAP-News: Juva Life stellt erstklassiges wissenschaftliches Führungsteam der Öffentlichkeit vor!
DGAP-News: IPO-Markt 2020 durch COVID-19-Pandemie gebremst - mehr Börsengänge für 2021 erwartet
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Swiss Investor: Statement zu Rainforest Resources
EarthRenew Inc: Phase 2 der Feldversuche gestartet - Umweltdünger verbessert Bodenqualität nachweisbar!
FinLab AG: Mediolanum International Funds beauftragt den Multi-Manager-Experten Patriarch, eine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT vermeldet Verkauf von Apleona, Veräußerungswert des Bilfinger-Erlösanteils ...
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Deutliches Wachstum der monatlich wiederkehrenden Umsätze
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 