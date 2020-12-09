BayWa successfully carries out capital increase at BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH - largest transaction in the company's history. Switzerland's Energy Infrastructure Partners makes equity contribution of €530 million

BayWa AG has successfully concluded its investor search for the planned capital increase at BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH (BayWa r.e.). In the course of the acquisition of a 49 percent stake by funds advised by Energy Infrastructure Partners (EIP), formerly Credit Suisse Energy Infrastructure Partners, BayWa r.e will receive an equity contribution of EUR 530 million. With a stake of 51%, BayWa AG will remain BayWa r.e.'s majority shareholder. "The capital increase at BayWa r.e. is the largest transaction in BayWa company history," says Klaus Josef Lutz, Chief Executive Officer of BayWa AG. "Together with our Green Bond successfully placed in 2019, we have thus acquired EUR 1.03 billion in less than two years on the capital market for the renewable energies business unit." The execution of the capital increase is still subject to the usual regulatory approvals.

Klaus Josef Lutz: "This is testament to the fact that our decision eleven years ago was the right one. In just a decade, BayWa r.e. has developed into one of the leading companies in the fields of renewable energies - and one that the market values at more than €1 billion. Today BayWa r.e. is setting the standard for the sustainable development of renewable energy infrastructure offering major growth potential, particularly in Europe, the US, Asia and Australia. The BayWa r.e. success story also reflects the internationalisation of BayWa. Thanks to the constant growth in this business area, we expect further growth momentum for BayWa in the years ahead."

Energy Infrastructure Partners (EIP) specialises in long-term investments in the energy sector. The team at EIP has an extensive industry network, many years of experience in transactions, a strong performance record and solid partnerships with energy utility companies and the public sector.

Roland Dörig, co-founder and Managing Partner of EIP, says: "We look forward to working with BayWa r.e. and being able to offer our institutional investors access to a one-of-a-kind international platform in the fields of renewable energies that is making an important contribution to the energy transition."