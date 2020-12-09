 

INVL Technology-owned Novian group renamed main companies, strengthens service integration

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 07:00  |  53   |   |   

﻿The main companies in the Novian IT infrastructure and software services group which is owned by INVL Technology, a company that invests in IT businesses, have changed their names: as of 8 December 2020, BAIP and Algoritmu Sistemos operate as Novian Technologies and Novian Systems respectively. The name changes are captured in the companies’ Articles of Association which the Lithuanian Centre of Registers registered on 8 December 2020.

The Novian group took the decision to rename the businesses in order to strengthen its positions internationally and increase value for clients by offering integrated services amid the growing digitalization needs in the market. The shared name Novian reinforces the group’s ambition to collaborate even more actively across the areas of IT infrastructure, software services and digitization, and to increase value by additionally offering clients integrated services. The group’s companies are presented on the new website of the Novian group: www.novian.io.

The companies of the Novian group that work in the technologies area are Novian Technologies in Lithuania as well as Andmevara Services OU of Estonia and its subsidiary Andmevara SRL in Moldova. Working in the software services area are the Lithuanian companies Novian Systems and Acena, which is set to be merged into Novian Systems in the near future, and Estonia-based Andmevara AS. Zissor, a provider of software for media monitoring and for content segmentation and digitization, is based in Norway.

Additional information

As digital transformation gains momentum, the Novian IT infrastructure and software services group aims to strengthen its positions internationally and increase value for clients by offering integrated services. For that purpose, Novian’s main companies, BAIP and Algoritmu Sistemos, have changed their names and as of 8 of December began operating as Novian Technologies and Novian Systems respectively. A new Novian group webpage is also launching: www.novian.io.

“The world is actively going digital and there is a growing need for fast solutions to address the challenges that businesses, cities and countries face in different areas, so IT processes are rapidly being integrated. Our response is to be what clients need – to combine capabilities and competencies, offering clients not just technological quality and completeness but also speed, on a national, regional or global scale,” Novian CEO Evaldas Rėkus says.

Seite 1 von 3
INVL TECHNOL1/SHS 0.29 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVL Technology-owned Novian group renamed main companies, strengthens service integration ﻿The main companies in the Novian IT infrastructure and software services group which is owned by INVL Technology, a company that invests in IT businesses, have changed their names: as of 8 December 2020, BAIP and Algoritmu Sistemos operate as …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
K92 Mining to Graduate to TSX
Mydecine Innovations Group to Make First Commercial Export of Legal Psilocybin Mushrooms
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
22nd Century Receives Order for 3.6 Million New SPECTRUM Variable Nicotine Cigarettes for U.S. ...
Standard Uranium Reports High-Grade Uranium Results at Sun Dog Project – Uranium City
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Notification on transactions in the Issuer's securities