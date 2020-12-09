INVL Technology-owned Novian group renamed main companies, strengthens service integration

The Novian group took the decision to rename the businesses in order to strengthen its positions internationally and increase value for clients by offering integrated services amid the growing digitalization needs in the market. The shared name Novian reinforces the group’s ambition to collaborate even more actively across the areas of IT infrastructure, software services and digitization, and to increase value by additionally offering clients integrated services. The group’s companies are presented on the new website of the Novian group: www.novian.io.

﻿The main companies in the Novian IT infrastructure and software services group which is owned by INVL Technology, a company that invests in IT businesses, have changed their names: as of 8 December 2020, BAIP and Algoritmu Sistemos operate as Novian Technologies and Novian Systems respectively. The name changes are captured in the companies’ Articles of Association which the Lithuanian Centre of Registers registered on 8 December 2020.

The companies of the Novian group that work in the technologies area are Novian Technologies in Lithuania as well as Andmevara Services OU of Estonia and its subsidiary Andmevara SRL in Moldova. Working in the software services area are the Lithuanian companies Novian Systems and Acena, which is set to be merged into Novian Systems in the near future, and Estonia-based Andmevara AS. Zissor, a provider of software for media monitoring and for content segmentation and digitization, is based in Norway.

“The world is actively going digital and there is a growing need for fast solutions to address the challenges that businesses, cities and countries face in different areas, so IT processes are rapidly being integrated. Our response is to be what clients need – to combine capabilities and competencies, offering clients not just technological quality and completeness but also speed, on a national, regional or global scale,” Novian CEO Evaldas Rėkus says.