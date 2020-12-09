Sanofi pioneers sustainable finance in the pharmaceutical industry with the signing of its two first sustainability-linked revolving credit facilities

PARIS – December 9, 2020 - Sanofi pioneers sustainable finance in the pharmaceutical industry with the signing of its two first sustainability-linked revolving credit facilities.

These two facilities are part of Sanofi’s strategy to secure its long-term financing sources:

A new €4 billion revolving credit facility expiring December 2025, with two extension options of one year each,

An amendment of the €4 billion revolving credit facility expiring in December 2021 with the addition of two extension options of one year each.

Both revolving credit facilities (“RCFs”) incorporate an adjustment mechanism that links the cost of the facilities to the achievement of annual targets for two selected sustainable KPIs: contribution to Polio eradication and carbon footprint reduction.

Committed to fully embed sustainability in its business strategy (Play to Win), Sanofi decided to link part of its long-term financing to the fulfilment of two of Sanofi’s core commitments between now and 2025:

Contribute to eradicate Polio, maintaining Sanofi’s key involvement in the very final step of the challenging journey towards eradication.

Achieve a 30% reduction of its carbon footprint (scope 1 & 2) aligned with its validated SBTI goal (55% reduction by 2030 vs 2019), following the 1.5°C scenario.

The innovative character of the transaction lies on Sanofi’s commitment to invest yearly a fixed contribution to both Sanofi’s Espoir Foundation and Sanofi Planet Mobilization program to fund social and environmentally responsible projects and maximize its impact on the two objectives. In case Sanofi achieves its yearly sustainability performance targets, Sanofi’s lending banks will support this contribution through a discount margin.