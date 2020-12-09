 

EQS-Adhoc Conzzeta: Change to the Board of Directors - Michael König not available for re-election

Conzzeta: Change to the Board of Directors - Michael König not available for re-election

Change to the Board of Directors of Conzzeta AG
Michael König not available for re-election

Zurich, December 9, 2020 - The Board of Directors of Conzzeta AG has taken note that Michael König will not be available for re-election at the forthcoming annual general meeting on April 21, 2021.

In summer 2020, Michael König was elected as Chairman to the Supervisory Board of a company listed at the Deutsche Börse. The resulting obligations require Michael König to focus and to reduce the number of his current mandates.

Ernst Bärtschi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Conzzeta AG: "The Board of Directors of Conzzeta AG regrets but understands the decision. We thank Michael König for his valuable contributions and collaboration, also in context of the ongoing strategic transformation of the Conzzeta Group, and wish him all success for his responsible role."

Inquiries
Michael Stäheli, Head Investor Relations & Corporate Communications;
Tel. +41 44 468 24 49; media@conzzeta.com

About Conzzeta
Conzzeta is a diversified Swiss group of companies. It stands for innovation, market orientation and an entrepreneurial approach. About 5,000 employees at more than 60 locations worldwide work in the Sheet Metal Processing, Foam Materials and Outdoor segments. In December 2019, Conzzeta announced the strategic focus on the Sheet Metal Processing segment and the sale of all its other activities. Conzzeta AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (CON).


