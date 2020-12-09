Change to the Board of Directors of Conzzeta AG Michael König not available for re-election

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Conzzeta / Key word(s): Personnel Conzzeta: Change to the Board of Directors - Michael König not available for re-election 09-Dec-2020 / 07:15 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich, December 9, 2020 - The Board of Directors of Conzzeta AG has taken note that Michael König will not be available for re-election at the forthcoming annual general meeting on April 21, 2021.

In summer 2020, Michael König was elected as Chairman to the Supervisory Board of a company listed at the Deutsche Börse. The resulting obligations require Michael König to focus and to reduce the number of his current mandates.

Ernst Bärtschi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Conzzeta AG: "The Board of Directors of Conzzeta AG regrets but understands the decision. We thank Michael König for his valuable contributions and collaboration, also in context of the ongoing strategic transformation of the Conzzeta Group, and wish him all success for his responsible role."

Inquiries

Michael Stäheli, Head Investor Relations & Corporate Communications;

Tel. +41 44 468 24 49; media@conzzeta.com

About Conzzeta

Conzzeta is a diversified Swiss group of companies. It stands for innovation, market orientation and an entrepreneurial approach. About 5,000 employees at more than 60 locations worldwide work in the Sheet Metal Processing, Foam Materials and Outdoor segments. In December 2019, Conzzeta announced the strategic focus on the Sheet Metal Processing segment and the sale of all its other activities. Conzzeta AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (CON).

Language: English Company: Conzzeta Giesshübelstrasse 45 8045 Zürich Switzerland Phone: +41 44 468 24 49 Fax: +41 44 468 24 53 E-mail: info@conzzeta.com Internet: www.conzzeta.com ISIN: CH0244017502 Valor: A117LR Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1153772

End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

Additional features:File: Change to the BoD End of ad hoc announcement

1153772 09-Dec-2020 CET/CEST