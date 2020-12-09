VERIANOS SE achieves successful lettings in 2020 and appoints Alejandro Valero Nadal as Partner

Approx. 37,000 sqm newly leased in 2020

Successful letting of office and retail space despite Corona pandemic

Alejandro Valero Nadal appointed as Partner as of January 1, 2021



Cologne/Frankfurt am Main, 9 December 2020 - VERIANOS SE, the listed real estate company (ISIN DE000A0Z2Y48) focusing on value investments in the European small and mid-cap real estate segment, has drawn a positive balance in the letting of the commercial properties managed by the company in the current year and announces another leasing success. With the start of the lease on November 1, 2021, 400 sqm of retail space in Guerzenichstrasse in Cologne close to the Heumarkt was leased on a long-term basis to Germany's largest guild health insurance, IKK classic. A total of around 37,000 sqm of the VERIANOS real estate portfolio has been newly leased in 2020 to date, including successful deals for office and retail space such as the Louisen-Center in Bad Homburg, where the brand fashion house SiNN is moving in as a new anchor tenant on approx. 3,900 sqm, and in Bonn-Beuel, where Deutsche Post and Postbank are occupying around 2,850 sqm of office space.

Ole Sichter, Managing Partner of VERIANOS SE and responsible for transactions and assets: "The new lettings in the office and retail space are a great success for our asset management and the entire VERIANOS team, especially against the backdrop of the Corona pandemic. They impressively demonstrate the value of our properties. Once again, our flexibility and speed has proven to be a decisive success factor. In view of our strong investment pipeline and various ongoing and upcoming refurbishments in the portfolio, we look forward to 2021 and are confident that we will also be able to close successful deals in the next year."