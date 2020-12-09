 

DGAP-News EVOTEC AND SARTORIUS PARTNER WITH START-UP CUREXSYS ON IPSC-BASED THERAPEUTIC EXOSOME APPROACH

EVOTEC AND SARTORIUS PARTNER WITH START-UP CUREXSYS ON IPSC-BASED THERAPEUTIC EXOSOME APPROACH

  • EVOTEC LEVERAGES IPSC PLATFORM FOR SCALABLE MANUFACTURING OF CUREXSYS' EXOSOME-BASED THERAPEUTICS
  • SARTORIUS TO SUPPORT CUREXSYS IN SETTING UP GMP MANUFACTURING PLATFORM
  • EVOTEC AND SARTORIUS FORM CONSORTIUM TO SUPPORT CUREXSYS' € 8.2 M SEED FINANCING ROUND


Hamburg, Germany, 09 December 2020:
Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) and the life science company Sartorius announced today that they have entered into a partnership with the recently established Curexsys GmbH, a Goettingen, Germany-based technology leader specialising in the emerging field of therapeutic exosomes.

Curexsys delivers a proprietary isolation technology for exosomes based on a traceless immune-affinity process. This process is different from commonly used antibody-based processes and enables the company to overcome a key hurdle in exosome preparation, i.e. remaining antibodies in the final preparation. Curexsys is founded by Herbert Stadler, a serial biotech entrepreneur, and Jens Gruber, a former group leader of Medical RNA Biology who is going to lead Curexsys as Chief Scientific Officer.

Under the terms of the agreement, Evotec and Curexsys will collaborate with the production of Human Mesenchymal Stem Cells ("MSCs"), which serve as a source for exosomes. These are small vesicles that are naturally released from a cell. They contain proteins, nucleic acids and metabolites, which carry information from secreting to receiving cells. Exosomes have immunomodulatory and anti-inflammatory effects, which makes them a promising novel approach for innovative regenerative therapies, as therapeutics in age-related conditions, but also for diagnostic purposes. Curexsys aims to develop targeted approaches for a variety of diseases, initially focusing on Sicca Syndrome, commonly known as "dry eye", an inflammatory condition affecting 14% to 17% of the adult population for whom there is currently no effective treatment available.

