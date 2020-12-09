 

DGAP-News Haier Smart Home: High customer trust supports growth ambitions

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.12.2020, 07:30  |  46   |   |   

DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Haier Smart Home: High customer trust supports growth ambitions

09.12.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Haier Smart Home: High customer trust supports growth ambitions

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 9 December 2020 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (D-Share ISIN CNE1000031C1, A-Share ISIN CNE000000CG9, "Haier Smart Home" or the "Company") one of the listed subsidiaries of Haier Group, continues to enjoy a high level of trust among customers in Germany, thus laying the foundation for sustainable growth in the European, and especially the German, home appliance market.

In a recent study on the topic of "Highest Trust", the Institute for Management and Economic Research (IMWF), commissioned by FOCUS-MONEY and DEUTSCHLANDTEST, examined the online reputation of 17,000 brands from approximately 250 industries and product categories in terms of integrity, recommendations, trust and quality. In the category "household electrical appliances" 7 companies received the award "Highest Trust".

Awarded are companies that achieve at least 70 points in the overall ranking on a scale of 0 to 100 points. With 81.8 points, the Haier brand won third place in the ranking - ahead of Vorwerk Thermomix (81.5), Dyson (80.3), Miele (79.7) and Liebherr (76). In terms of sales volume for large household appliances, Haier has been the world's number one household appliance brand for 11 consecutive years with a market share of 14.7%.

The high level of customer trust combined with high quality standards is the basis for sustainable growth outside the home market of China. The high reputation of the Haier brand is also reflected in the figures. Sales outside China rose by 17.5% in the third quarter, significantly faster than the market as a whole. The brands in the three main business areas of Refrigeration, Washing and Air Conditioning rank among the top 3 in more than 20 countries and are continuously extending their lead. It is a great success for the Group's internationalization strategy that Haier Smart Home has been able to prevail in the IMWF ranking over international home appliance brands, including top German brands, and increases confidence that sales in the European market will remain strong.

Seite 1 von 4
Haier Smart Home Ltd. Registered (D) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: HAIER SMART HOME CO LTD: Wie Apple nur für Haushaltsgeräte.....WKN A2JM2W
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Haier Smart Home: High customer trust supports growth ambitions DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Haier Smart Home: High customer trust supports growth ambitions 09.12.2020 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Haier Smart Home: High …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: MagForce AG gibt Eröffnung des neuen NanoTherm Behandlungszentrums für Hirntumorpatienten am ...
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: BayWa AG: Energy Infrastructure Partners invests EUR 530 million in BayWa r.e. renewable energy ...
DGAP-News: Trintech Named a ServiceNow Elite Partner in the ServiceNow Technology Partner Program
DGAP-Adhoc: Covestro AG: EBITDA- und FOCF-Prognose erhöht für Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Kein Angebot für Klöckner & Co durch Apollo/Swoctem
DGAP-News: Juva Life stellt erstklassiges wissenschaftliches Führungsteam der Öffentlichkeit vor!
DGAP-News: IPO-Markt 2020 durch COVID-19-Pandemie gebremst - mehr Börsengänge für 2021 erwartet
DGAP-News: Greencells GmbH successfully places first tranche of the secured Green Bond with a volume of EUR 15 ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
EarthRenew Inc: Phase 2 der Feldversuche gestartet - Umweltdünger verbessert Bodenqualität nachweisbar!
FinLab AG: Mediolanum International Funds beauftragt den Multi-Manager-Experten Patriarch, eine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT vermeldet Verkauf von Apleona, Veräußerungswert des Bilfinger-Erlösanteils ...
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Deutliches Wachstum der monatlich wiederkehrenden Umsätze
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen mit 165 eingeschlossenen Patienten das Rekrutierungsziel der ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home: Hohes Kundenvertrauen unterstützt Wachstumsambitionen (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home: Hohes Kundenvertrauen unterstützt Wachstumsambitionen

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:45 Uhr
317
HAIER SMART HOME CO LTD: Wie Apple nur für Haushaltsgeräte.....WKN A2JM2W
03.01.20
15
Haier Smart Home: „Die Aktie wird künftig eine Siegeraktie sein“