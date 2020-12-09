Haier Smart Home: High customer trust supports growth ambitions Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 9 December 2020 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (D-Share ISIN CNE1000031C1, A-Share ISIN CNE000000CG9, "Haier Smart Home" or the "Company") one of the listed subsidiaries of Haier Group, continues to enjoy a high level of trust among customers in Germany, thus laying the foundation for sustainable growth in the European, and especially the German, home appliance market.

In a recent study on the topic of "Highest Trust", the Institute for Management and Economic Research (IMWF), commissioned by FOCUS-MONEY and DEUTSCHLANDTEST, examined the online reputation of 17,000 brands from approximately 250 industries and product categories in terms of integrity, recommendations, trust and quality. In the category "household electrical appliances" 7 companies received the award "Highest Trust".

Awarded are companies that achieve at least 70 points in the overall ranking on a scale of 0 to 100 points. With 81.8 points, the Haier brand won third place in the ranking - ahead of Vorwerk Thermomix (81.5), Dyson (80.3), Miele (79.7) and Liebherr (76). In terms of sales volume for large household appliances, Haier has been the world's number one household appliance brand for 11 consecutive years with a market share of 14.7%.

The high level of customer trust combined with high quality standards is the basis for sustainable growth outside the home market of China. The high reputation of the Haier brand is also reflected in the figures. Sales outside China rose by 17.5% in the third quarter, significantly faster than the market as a whole. The brands in the three main business areas of Refrigeration, Washing and Air Conditioning rank among the top 3 in more than 20 countries and are continuously extending their lead. It is a great success for the Group's internationalization strategy that Haier Smart Home has been able to prevail in the IMWF ranking over international home appliance brands, including top German brands, and increases confidence that sales in the European market will remain strong.