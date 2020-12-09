DGAP-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Scientific publication/Alliance Innovative SARS-CoV-2 Blocker from Formycon Completely Prevents Infection of Cells 09.12.2020 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Innovative SARS-CoV-2 Blocker from Formycon Completely Prevents Infection of Cells

Munich - Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) together with its academic partners Prof. Dr. Ulrike Protzer, Chair of Virology, and Prof. Dr. Johannes Buchner, Chair of Biotechnology, Technical University of Munich, have published results on Formycon's COVID-19-drug (BioRxiv Preprint: https://doi.org/10.1101/2020.12.06.413443).

Based on Formycon's clinically validated experience with antibodies and antibody fusion proteins, the Company initiated the development of an ACE2 antibody fusion protein (FYB207) in March 2020, shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in Europe.

SARS-CoV-2 and other corona viruses use ACE2 on the surface of human cells as an entry point for respiratory tract infections. Formycon has therefore combined the human ACE2 protein to the constant part of human antibodies by using computer-aided structural design, creating a very effective SARS-CoV-2 blocker called ACE2-IgG-Fc. Different variants of the virus blocker were investigated in laboratory scale for manufacturability, stability and virus inhibition. In vitro tests with isolates of SARS-CoV-2 as well as the original SARS-CoV from 2003 show that Formycon's ACE2 antibody fusion protein effectively binds to SARS corona viruses and completely prevents infection of the cells.

Compared to vaccines and therapeutic antibodies, the ACE2 antibody fusion protein is maximally protected against virus escape by mutation. The risk of infection enhancement by vaccines and IgG1 antibodies described for corona viruses is minimized by using the IgG4 portion in the fusion. FYB207 also has inherent enzymatic activity that may provide additional protection for the lungs and cardiovascular system in symptomatic patients. In addition, FYB207 can potentially be used in all corona viruses that use ACE2 as an entry portal.